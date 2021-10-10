    • October 10, 2021
    Trevon Diggs Picking His Way To History

    Second-year cornerback has six interceptions through five games
    Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is continuing his historic start to the 2021 season.

    After becoming the first player Cowboys history to record five interceptions through four games, Diggs extended his streak against the New York Giants.

    READ MORE: Troy Aikman: Giants 'Aren't in Dallas Cowboys' Class'

    With just more than seven minutes left in the third quarter, Giants quarterback Mike Glennon attempted a deep pass to Sterling Shepard. Diggs was able to stay step-for-step and steal the ball with a leaping grab.

    He made it all look almost effortless.

    trevon diggs caro
    Is Trevon Diggs Front Runner For Defensive Player of Year?

    Giants Stars Jones, Barkley Knocked Out of Cowboys Game

    Dallas goes up 17-10 just before halftime as two Giants stars exit.

    1 hour ago
    Giants at Cowboys: Lamb Puts Dallas Up, Saquon OUT

    Prescott tosses an early interception, and at the end of the quarter is involved in a snap-exchange fumble a few yards away from the Dallas end zone, causing the Cowboys to settle for a 3-0 lead. But ...

    If Diggs hadn't come up with a big play there, Shepard maybe scores a touchdown and New York pulls within one score.

    Diggs has been arguably the most important player in the Cowboys' defensive turnaround, and the team is following his lead.

    Heading into Week 5, only 15 players in the league had multiple interceptions. Of those 15, only Diggs and Logan Wilson had more than two. Wilson has three, while Diggs now has six.

    With his NFL-leading sixth pick, Diggs is making a very impressive early case for Defensive Player of the Year. The last time a Cowboy won the award was defensive end Harvey Martin in 1977.

    Diggs is looking to be the second.

    CONTINUE READING: Giants at Cowboys: CeeDee Lamb Puts Dallas Up 10-0, Saquon Barkley OUT

