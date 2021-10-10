Is Trevon Diggs Front Runner For Defensive Player of Year?

Second-year cornerback has six interceptions through five games

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is continuing his historic start to the 2021 season.

After becoming the first player Cowboys history to record five interceptions through four games, Diggs extended his streak against the New York Giants.

With just more than seven minutes left in the third quarter, Giants quarterback Mike Glennon attempted a deep pass to Sterling Shepard. Diggs was able to stay step-for-step and steal the ball with a leaping grab.

He made it all look almost effortless.

If Diggs hadn't come up with a big play there, Shepard maybe scores a touchdown and New York pulls within one score.

Diggs has been arguably the most important player in the Cowboys' defensive turnaround, and the team is following his lead.

Heading into Week 5, only 15 players in the league had multiple interceptions. Of those 15, only Diggs and Logan Wilson had more than two. Wilson has three, while Diggs now has six.

With his NFL-leading sixth pick, Diggs is making a very impressive early case for Defensive Player of the Year. The last time a Cowboy won the award was defensive end Harvey Martin in 1977.

Diggs is looking to be the second.

