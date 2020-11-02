FRISCO - NFL Trade Deadline Day is Nov. 3, and even some of the Dallas Cowboys' "inactivity'' counts as "activity'' - and we will chronicle it all here, in our constantly updated "NFL Trade Deadline Tracker'' ...

MONDAY 12:01 p.m. STILL FIGHTING, STAND PAT. It is exactly what many in Cowboys Nation do not want to here: COO Stephen Jones is voicing a stubborn adherence to the belief that even for the 2-6 Cowboys - and even with the knowledge that no 2-6 team has ever, under the present system, made the playoffs ...

“We’re in this to still fight,'' Stephen told 105.3 The Fan when asked of trade possibilities. "We’re in the NFC East. It’s obviously a division that is struggling right now ... We just have to stay the course here.”

Additionally, Jones noted, there are salary-cap limitations on what Dallas might be able to do. As we've written before: The Cowboys have made their financial bed with players they view as stars: DeMarcus Lawrence, Jaylon Smith, Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, Amari Cooper and Ezekiel Elliott.

And now they are stuck in that very expensive bed.

The cap limits some of what Dallas can do as buyers. The wavering level of contention causes the Joneses to not wish to be sellers.

And so, the truth: the Cowboys are in NFL trade-deadline limbo.

SATURDAY 12:33 p.m. WANTING ALDON: The Cowboys have fielded calls from NFL teams - including the Seattle Seahawks - who've expressed interest in trading for pass-rusher Aldon Smith.

But Dallas hasn't budged ... in large part due to the desire to eventually re-sign Smith to a long-term deal.

The Cowboys at 2-5 are both in the ditch and in contention (in the NFC East), and this week started re-tooling the roster by dumping defensive end Everson Griffen (traded to Detroit), cornerback Daryl Worley and defensive tackle Dontari Poe (released.)

But Aldon Smith - the 31-year-old reclamation project who'd been out of football for a half-decade due to NFL suspension problems - is viewed as a keeper. ... so much so that Dallas is turning down trade offers for the team's leader in sacks with four.

NFL Network says it's the Seattle Seahawks who are sniffing around about a trade. Dallas' declining of offers suggests not only some level of belief that the Cowboys can turn this season around, but also some level of belief that Aldon Smith, now playing on a cheap one-year contract, can be retained going forward.

Dallas also has DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory at the top of the defensive end totem pole, and along with Smith all three are scheduled to participate in the Cowboys' Sunday night.

FRIDAY, 4:47 p.m.. Cowboys Trade With Texans: The Cowboys have made a "minor'' trade with the Houston Texans as the November 3 NFL trade deadline approaches, with defensive tackle Eli Ankou heading to Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a seventh-round pick.

The 26-year old was an undrafted free agent out of UCLA back in 2017, joining the Texans for training camp before heading to the Jacksonville Jaguars off waivers.

THURSDAY. QB's Available? A Florida newspaper tossed out the name of Ryan Fitzpatrick to Dallas. NFL Network connected Jameis Winston to Dallas.

Want the facts?

There's the facts.