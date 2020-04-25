FRISCO - Needing pass rush depth heading into next season the Dallas Cowboys opted for the best one left on the board, selecting Utah defensive end Bradlee Anae with the 179th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

"I'm just a playmaker overall," Anae told 105.3 the Fan. "My strong suits would probably be my work ethic and my ability to make plays, be productive."

According to the Draft Network Anae is a quality hand-fighter with an above-average first step and a great work ethic. He’s not perfect, of course. No day three pick is. But he has a good foundation to develop.

In his time with the Utes, Anae was part of one of the best defenses in the Pac 12, finishing his career with 131 total tackles, 29.5 sacks, and 40 tackles for loss in four seasons.

Anae also had two fumble recoveries and five forced fumbles, as arguably Utah's most disruptive player along the defensive front.

With this pick, the Cowboys have also secured a player who was a consensus first-team All-American in 2019 and a two-time first-team All-Pac 12 performer in 2018 and 2019.

The Utah product was also the Morris Award winner last season, an honor that goes the Pac 12's best defensive lineman, and was a finalist for the Ted Hendricks Award, which is awarded to college football's top defensive end.

Anae also ranked number 89 on Dane Brugler's draft board, marking five picks in Bruglers top 100 for the Cowboys in this draft.

Barring another trade, the Cowboys will be on the clock once again in round seven at pick number 231.