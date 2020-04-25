CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

'I'm Just a Playmaker' Cowboys Use Pick No. 179 in NFL Draft on Utah DE Bradlee Anae

Matt Galatzan

FRISCO - Needing pass rush depth heading into next season the Dallas Cowboys opted for the best one left on the board, selecting Utah defensive end Bradlee Anae with the 179th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. 

"I'm just a playmaker overall," Anae told 105.3 the Fan. "My strong suits would probably be my work ethic and my ability to make plays, be productive."

According to the Draft Network Anae is a quality hand-fighter with an above-average first step and a great work ethic. He’s not perfect, of course. No day three pick is. But he has a good foundation to develop.

In his time with the Utes, Anae was part of one of the best defenses in the Pac 12, finishing his career with 131 total tackles, 29.5 sacks, and 40 tackles for loss in four seasons. 

Anae also had two fumble recoveries and five forced fumbles, as arguably Utah's most disruptive player along the defensive front. 

With this pick, the Cowboys have also secured a player who was a consensus first-team All-American in 2019 and a two-time first-team All-Pac 12 performer in 2018 and 2019. 

The Utah product was also the Morris Award winner last season, an honor that goes the Pac 12's best defensive lineman, and was a finalist for the Ted Hendricks Award, which is awarded to college football's top defensive end.

Anae also ranked number 89 on Dane Brugler's draft board, marking five picks in Bruglers top 100 for the Cowboys in this draft. 

Barring another trade, the Cowboys will be on the clock once again in round seven at pick number 231. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Draft Tracker: Cowboys Add Another CB in Tulsa's Reggie Robinson

NFL Draft Tracker: Cowboys Add Another CB in Tulsa's Reggie Robinson Via Round 4

Mike Fisher

by

SI Draft Tracker

Jace 'Moose' Prescott, Brother of Cowboys QB Dak, Dead at 31

Jace Prescott, 31-Year-Old Brother of Dallas Cowboys QB Dak, is Dead

Mike Fisher

by

LaGiggles

Cowboys trade up, take Wisconsin's Tyler Biadasz: 'I'm coming to work'

The Dallas Cowboys moved up to the end of the fourth round to address a need at center

Matthew Postins

NFL Draft: Cowboys Reggie Robinson Self-Scouting Report: 'I'm An In-Your-Face CB'

NFL Draft: Cowboys Reggie Robinson Self-Scouting Report: 'I'm An In-Your-Face CB'

BriAmaranthus

NFL Draft Day 3: Cowboys To 'Cut & Shoot' At These 20 Prospects - Including 5 QBs

NFL Draft Day 3: The Dallas Cowboys Will 'Cut & Shoot' At These 20 Prospects - Including Picking From A Group of 5 QBs

Mike Fisher

NFL Draft: How 1-2-3 Lucky Are Cowboys? 'We're Livin' Right'

NFL Draft: How 1-2-3 Lucky Are The Dallas Cowboys With Their First Three Picks? 'We're Livin' Right,' Says Owner Jerry Jones, No Stranger To Good Fortune

Mike Fisher

'We'll Play NFL Football,' Vows Emotional Jerry Jones Of COVID-19 Fight

A Teary-Eyed Jerry Jones Is Emotional And Optimistic As He Vows, 'We'll Play NFL Football' As America Fights Through The COVID-19 Threat

Mike Fisher

NFL Draft: Cowboys Use Pick No. 17 on Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb

The Dallas Cowboys added some major talent to the wide receiver group on Thursday, drafting Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb with the 17th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft

Matt Galatzan

by

kathymoore

NFL Draft: Cowboys Use Pick No. 51 on Alabama's Trevon Diggs

The Dallas Cowboys Added To Their Secondary Depth On Thursday, Picking Alabama Cornerback Trevon Diggs With the 51st Overall Pick In The 2020 NFL Draft

Matt Galatzan

by

Jhodge

Cowboys select OU DT Neville Gallimore in 3rd round of NFL Draft

The Cowboys wrapped up Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft by shoring up depth at defensive line by taking Neville Gallimore

Matthew Postins