NFL Draft: Cowboys Ex Byron Jones Offers 'Save Yo Chicken' Advice

Byron Jones is gone ... but his wisdom is not forgotten, as evidenced on Day 1 of the NFL Draft, during which the former Dallas Cowboys cornerback, now making the big bucks with the Miami Dolphins offered financial guidance to all the rookies about to join him as professional football players.

Via Twitter, Jones offered his own version of "Save yo chicken.''

In more detail from Byron ...

*"My advice to 2020 rookies: DO NOT SPEND YOUR MONEY. That number you see on your contract is fake. You will pay roughly 40% to 50% in taxes, agent fees, union dues, 401k account + necessary insurance. Also, a large portion of your contract is NOT GUARANTEED.''

*"Do not live a lavish lifestyle. Although your mom may deserve it, she does not need a $100,000 car. She does not need a $1,000,000 house. It is not the time yet. If you protect your money early, you can live a comfortable life forever and provide for your family.''

*"You can raise the standard of living for your family (top education for your kids, healthcare, low crime neighborhoods) but you must be PATIENT. Come up with a modest monthly budget, learn + see the power of compound interest as you invest, understand tax implications.''

*"Use the NFLPA to find credible financial advisors. Interview a few and ask honest, hard questions before you make a decision. Don’t use your uncle’s friend because he claims he can get you 50k on your tax return.''

Jones, who just signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal (with $54.5 million guaranteed) now knows something about the big money. And as a former first-round pick, he made enough to figure it out early.

But now he's trying to help those who come behind him ... and those who would be wise to "save their chicken.''