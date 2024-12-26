Cowboy Roundup: NFL Draft expert on potential fits, D playing at historic level
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Hopefully everyone had a great Christmas and time with family and/or loved ones, and now it's time to get on the post-holiday grind with another week of NFL action in full swing.
The league's Netflix doubleheader was underwhelming, but Week 17 rolls on Thursday night with the Chicago Bears hosting the Seattle Seahawks.
There are more games on Saturday, and then we eventually get to the Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon.
While we wait for all of the week's action to play out, let's check out some headlines making waves around the web.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys vs. Eagles Week 17 injury report: 6 players miss practice
Cowboys defense playing at historical level
Since Micah Parsons' return from injury, the Cowboys' defense has been playing at an elite level. In fact, it has been historic. RJ Ochoa of Blogging the Boys takes a closer look.
Players who could be NFL Draft fits for Cowboys
An NFL Draft expert shared their thoughts on potential fits for the Dallas Cowboys this spring.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Cowboys 3-round mock draft: Dallas stockpiles offensive firepower
... Cowboys missed chance for an elite uniform matchup in Week 17 vs. Eagles... Cowboys stars hold hilarious Christmas gift-wrapping competition... Jalen Tolbert reveals gnarly finger injury suffered in Dallas' Week 16 win... Ex-Cowboys star rips Dez Bryant over Travis Hunter, Leanna Lenee 'advice'... Wild theory has Mike McCarthy spurning Cowboys to join new franchise.