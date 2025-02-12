NFL executive says Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer is ‘underrated’
The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with Mike McCarthy after five years. They replaced their outgoing head coach with his offensive coordinator, Brian Schottenheimer.
His selection led to a lot of criticism for Dallas, especially given the number of high-profile candidates available. Despite the heat they took, Jerry and Stephen Jones have been adamant that Schottenheimer is the right man for the job.
They’re not alone in this assessment either. An unnamed NFL executive recently told Jeff Howe of The Athletic that Schottenheimer is an “underrated” coach and praised the vision he has for his team.
"He has the ability to be a better head coach than coordinator," the executive said via Howe. "He’s confident. He has a vision for who he wants to be and how he wants to play, and he’ll be able to communicate that across the team."
We’ll have to wait to see if Schottenheimer is indeed an underrated coach but it’s hard to argue he doesn’t have a vision.
Schottenheimer was impressive during his introductory presser and shared his philosophies with conviction. He’s also put together a strong collection of assistants, where his plan to improve the ground game has been the focal point.
Now he needs to attack the roster with the same aggressiveness as he aims to prove his anonymous supporter right.
