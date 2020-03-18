CowboyMaven
NFL Free Agency: Cowboys Choose Kicker Forbath Over Zeurlein

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys went a long way to improving their kicking game late last season when they signed street-free-agent kicker Kai Forbath for the remainder of 2019.

They also went a long way toward improvement with the hire of Rams special-teams coordinator "Bones'' Fassel to come to DFW to serve as Dallas' guru in that department.

Could another move occur that ties those two together?

A Cowboys source indicates to CowboysSI.com that the idea of Dallas examining the acquisition of Greg Zuerlein (a notion first suggested by Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News) was in play ... at the right price.

But in the end, the Cowboys are opting to bring Forbath back.

Forbath finished the season 10-for-10 on field goals during a three-game run to end the 2019 season. That's the easy answer here - with Dallas likely bringing in another leg in the form of token competition.

But if the Cowboys were completely convinced, would they have ever entertained the idea of Zuerlein at all? Probably not. 

So Forbath will need to be convincing enough again, and should be under the guidance of John Fassel.

Zuerlein's most recent work, by the way, has been mediocre. Zuerlein has All-Pro skins on the wall. But he's also coming off a poor season and he's dealt with injury issues. If Fassel has some magic wand to make a kicker better in Dallas, it's going to be with the kicker who is already here.

