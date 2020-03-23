CowboyMaven
NFL Free Agency: Cowboys Close In On Big-Bodied DT Dontari Poe

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - ‪The real examination of a signing of Damon “Snacks” Harrison was a hint. The “closing in on a deal” with Dontari Poe is a statement.

‪A 2012 first-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs, Poe, 29, has apparently jumped to the front of the line in Dallas’ search for defensive tackle heft, per an NFL Network report. Poe most recently played with the Carolina Panthers - as did Harrison, who as CowboysSI.com revealed over the weekend was a Dallas target.

Poe, who played 11 games in Carolina in 2019, is a 6-3, 346-pound wide body who has also played with the Falcons. This past year, the Panthers declined his option, putting him in play along with a host of 1-Tech types who fit a Cowboys change on philosophy at The Star. New head coach Mike McCarthy and new defensive coordinator Mike Nolan favor bigger bodies on the inside than did previous coordinator Rod Marinelli.‬

A big-bodied signing at the other tackle would provide Dallas with mass inside teaming with the 6-4, 300-pound playmaker McCoy.

