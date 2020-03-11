CowboyMaven
NFL Free Agency Report: Will Cowboys Lose Amari Cooper to the Broncos?

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Part of this story is getting way ahead of itself, but a report out of Denver is now connecting the Broncos and their NFL free-agent shopping plans to Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper.

It's Denver reporter Troy Renck who is making the connection, and we're sure he recognizes all the hoops that have to be jumped through, by all of the involved parties, for Cooper to actually end up in the Mile High City.

First, of course, the Cowboys' ongoing contract talks with Cooper have to break down. Dallas has in the past made an offer that in its mind would make Amari a "top-five-paid'' player at his position, so despite some second-guessing of the plan from here inside The Star, the Jones family seems to be locked into Cooper as their "No. 2 priority'' behind QB Dak Prescott.

In addition to a continued stalemate in talks leading up to Monday's franchise tag deadline, Dallas, in order to lose Cooper, would also have to have failed to secure a new deal with Prescott, which would cause the Cowboys to have to tag Dak ... and then, under the expected NFL/CBA system, to have no long-term tag option available to utilize on Cooper, which would allow him unfettered free agency.

At that time, Denver (who is also said to be prepped to chase cornerback Byron Jones) or any other club could swoop in and engage the Cowboys in a bidding war for Cooper, who along with some ups and downs set new career highs with 1,189 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Cooper wants to stay in Dallas and be a "Cowboy for Life.'' He also views his growing on-field relationship with Prescott as fitting like "ketchup on a burger.'' All of that points to the Cowboys and Cooper continuing to work to forge a deal ... or to the Cowboys and Prescott doing one, in which case Cooper can be tagged and retained.

The possibility of Dallas losing Cooper exists. But not for another four days ... and not without the navigating of all of these hoops.

