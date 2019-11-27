Cowboy
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

NFL Injury Update: Which Cowboys Defenders Will Miss The Bills Game?

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys defense approaches Thanksgiving dealing with a short week ... and dealing with being a bit short-handed, too.

The Cowboys have essentially ruled out linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and defensive tackle Antwaun Woods for this Thursday's home game against the Buffalo Bills. And there are concerns about safety Jeff Heath's available as well.

Heath is listed as "limited'' from practice on Tuesday as he deals with injuries to both shoulders - with one of those shoulder problems having been re-aggravated when he made a big hit in last week's loss at New England. He exited the game only briefly, but continues to be in obvious discomfort.

Vander Esch has a lingering neck injury and has essentially been ruled out for a second straight game. A source tells CowboysSI.com that Dallas hasn't "closed the book'' on Vander Esch returning to the field this year, but "cautious optimism'' might be the best way to phrase his situation.

Woods, the run-stopping tackle, is out with a sprained knee.

Offensive linemen La’el Collins (knee), Zack Martin (elbow, back, ankle) and Connor Williams (knee) are also on the Tuesday report as "limited'' but all are expected to play.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowherd & Fish on Jerry, Garrett and The State of The Cowboys

Mike Fisher
0

CowboysSI.com's Mike Fisher is a Thanksgiving Week guest on "The Herd' with Colin Cowherd and in the FS1 video dissecting Jerry, Garrett and The State of The Cowboys

Jerry Jones on Managing Garrett and the Cowboys: 'Like Two Fists of Jell-O'

Mike Fisher
0

The NFL's Trippin': League Acknowledges Two Botched Calls in Cowboys Loss at Patriots

Mike Fisher
0

Travis Frederick and Tyron Smith were wrongfully called for tripping in the Cowboys' close loss to the Patriots.

Dallas Cowboys VS. New England Patriots Live Gameday Blog

Mike Fisher
3 0

Coming off of a critical win against the Detroit Lions last Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys are facing their toughest test of the season this week against the New England Patriots.

Cowboys fall to Patriots, 13-9

Matthew Postins
1 0

Cowboys have chances, but fail to overcome Patriots as Tom Brady improves to 5-0 vs. Dallas

Jerry Roasts Cowboys Garrett After Bumbling Loss at Patriots - And Here's Why

Mike Fisher
0

Jerry Jones Positioned Himself Outside of The Visitors Locker Room in New England And - Amid Perplexed anger, Frayed confidence and Naked honesty - Roasted Coach Garrett After A Bumbling Loss at Patriots. And Here's Why

Halftime Report: Cowboys Trying to Survive Special-Teams Foibles, Down 10-6 at Patriots

Mike Fisher
0

Our Halftime Report From New England, Where Wet Conditions Have the Dallas Cowboys Trying to Survive - Especially Special-Teams Foibles - While Down 10-6 To the Patriots

Cowboys at Patriots Prediction: How Can You Bet Against New England at Home?

Mike Fisher
0

Our CowboysSI.com Analysis and Cowboys at Patriots Prediction, With This Guideline: Betting Against New England at Home Is How Gamblers Go Broke

Patriots Once 'Sacked' Bennett; Does Cowboys D-Lineman Seek 'Revenge' Today?

Mike Fisher
0

Michael Bennett says, “It’s never personal in the NFL; It’s always business.' But maybe today, as his Cowboys visit Bill Belichick's Patriots, it's a little bit of both

If Cowboys Coach Garrett is Flirting with Giants, This Won’t End Well

Mike Fisher
0

The Rumor says Cowboys Coach Garrett is, in a way, Flirting with Giants. Allow me to offer a Jerry Jones history lesson that teaches us that This Won’t End Well