NFL insider provides latest on Mike McCarthy's future with Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have become the center of attention in this coaching cycle, with the future of head coach Mike McCarthy shrouded in uncertainty.
Dallas' decision to retain McCarthy remains up in the air, despite denying the interview request of theChicago Bears on Tuesday night. This could suggest a strong desire from the Cowboys to keep McCarthy, but negotiations are ongoing.
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shed light on the situation and provided the latest on where things stand between the two sides.
"It's pretty clear, based on public comments, that both sides are interested in Mike McCarthy returning as head coach," Rapoport said. However, they haven't finalized a deal yet. They need to work out mutually agreeable terms, including contract length. Dallas wants flexibility, which is expected. Importantly, McCarthy's contract expires on January 14th, at which point other teams can officially speak with him."
This indicates that while both parties are potentially in on a reunion, they haven't reached an agreement on the terms of a new contract.
The Cowboys are likely seeking flexibility in the contract structure, which is not uncommon in NFL coaching deals.
The looming January 14 deadline, when the coach's contract will officially expire adds another layer of urgency to the negotiations. Once McCarthy becomes a free agent, other teams will be able to officially interview him, potentially increasing the pressure on owner Jerry Jones and the Cowboys to finalize a deal.
The coming days will be crucial in determining McCarthy's future in Dallas. If the two sides can successfully navigate the contract negotiations, the Cowboys will likely retain their head coach for the 2025 season.
However, if a deal isn't reached, McCarthy could explore other opportunities, leaving the Cowboys with a significant and potentially time-sensitive decision to make at the helm of their franchise.
With other teams already interviewing top candidates, the Cowboys may have limited time to find a suitable replacement.
