NFL legend believes Deion Sanders could potentially land Cowboys' HC job
Deion Sanders, the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes and an NFL legend, is expected to attract significant interest for head coaching positions around the league next season.
The first team that comes to mind is the Dallas Cowboys, for whom Sanders played from 1995 to 1999.
MORE: Cowboys vs. Giants, NFL Week 13: betting odds & preview
NFL legend Brett Favre believes that if he were to move in the NFL, the Cowboys would be his next destination.
In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Favre suggested that Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones could turn to Sanders if the team decides to part ways with current head coach Mike McCarthy.
"If he (Jerry Jones) does go in the direction of firing Mike McCarthy, which I have no idea which way he's leaning -- Deion may have a shot to step in there," Favre told TMZ Sports.
While Jones has recently expressed optimism about McCarthy's future with the Cowboys, stating earlier this week that a contract extension is not "crazy at all," Favre gave his vote of confidence to his former Atlanta Falcons teammate.
"I think the world of him," Favre said of Sanders. "I know him personally. So, I know what kind of character he has."
Sanders, known for his charismatic personality and innovative coaching style, has made a significant impact as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. His ability to connect with players and generate excitement has led to speculation about a potential move to the NFL.
Time will tell, but Coach Prime will be at the center of the coaching world next January.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
5 winners & 2 losers in Cowboys' Week 12 shocker against Commanders
4 takeaways from Cowboys' heart-stopping win vs. Commanders
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Commanders Week 12
CBS Sports pitches one hilarious idea involving Cowboys and Daniel Jones