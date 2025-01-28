NFL legend endorses Cowboys' new head coach Brian Schottenheimer
New Dallas Cowboys' head coach Brian Schottenheimer enters his role with a powerful endorsement: a ringing vote of confidence from the all-time great quarterback he mentored two decades ago.
NFL legend Drew Brees has given a strong vote of confidence to the Cowboys' newly appointed head coach.
Joining Dianna Russini and Chase Daniel on the Scoop City Podcast, Brees showered his former quarterback coach with praise, reminiscing about their four-year partnership with the then San Diego Chargers between 2002 and 2005.
"I love him. He's a great coach and a great communicator," Brees stated.
The endorsement comes as Schottenheimer, 51, steps into his first NFL head coaching role after being officially introduced as the Cowboys' new leader in a Monday press conference. The appointment marks a significant milestone for Schottenheimer, who has spent decades building his coaching credentials across the NFL.
Brees's endorsement carries particular weight given their collaboration with the Chargers during his early career, notably the 2004 season. The Chargers finished 12-4, winning the AFC East, while Brees excelled, throwing for 27 touchdowns and only 7 interceptions, completing 65.5% of his passes.
Under Schottenheimer's guidance as quarterbacks coach, Brees developed into one of the NFL's premier passers, laying the groundwork for a Hall of Fame career.
