NFL misses the perfect choice for Cowboys' Thanksgiving halftime show
The Dallas Cowboys playing on Thanksgiving Day is a tradition. Whether you're happy, mad, or sad, those Cowboys will be taking the field, and the outcome will control your personality for the rest of the day around your family.
The NFL announced that Grammy Award winner Lainey Wilson will be performing for the fans at halftime. While the choice makes sense, the league completely whiffed on bringing back an iconic band that already delivered one of the greatest halftime performances ever for the Cowboys.
Don't adjust your eyes; that is Creed. The legendary rock band is having a career resurgence after a new generation has found their music. Some will tell you that it is just for jokes, but don't fool yourself; Creed is the ultimate butt rock band and was a wagon in their day.
If you were one of the lucky children like myself who had to go to youth group as a child, chances are you heard the band's song 'Higher' enough to burn it into your brain. If only the Cowboys and the NFL had taken us higher by inviting Creed to feed all of our nostalgia desires.
