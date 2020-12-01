SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcasts
Search

NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys Take Superstar CB

Matthew Postins

FRISCO  - The Athletic's Dane Brugler published his first NFL Mock Draft on Monday, and with the No. 4 overall pick he projected the Dallas Cowboys would take Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley. 

If the season ended today, the Cowboys would select No. 4 overall, one of 10 selections the Cowboys are expected to have in the 2021 NFL Draft. 

READ MORE: Giants Rise, Cowboys No. 4 In NFL Draft Order

Farley (6-foot-2, 207 pounds) opted out of the 2020 college football season due to concern over COVID-19, concerns he made public in August through an article at NBC Sports' 'Football Morning in America' site. So while the Hokies have been playing this season, Farley has been preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft. 

Brugler believes the Cowboys have two options at the No. 4 selection — trade down (which is never something Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has ever been opposed to) or select the best defensive player available. In Brugler's eyes, that's Farley, who he wrote is an "ascending cornerback with size, speed and ball skills."

With the three selections ahead of Dallas, Brugler had the New York Jets taking Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 overall, Jacksonville taking BYU quarterback Zach Wilson at No. 2 overall, and Cincinnati taking Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell at No. 3 overall.

Farley was an All-ACC First Team pick who led the conference with 16 pass-breakups in 2019. He also tied for the ACC lead with four interceptions. 

Three other defensive players were in Brugler's Top 10, which could make them options for the Cowboys at No. 4 — Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II (No. 5, Los Angeles Chargers), Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons (No. 9, Detroit), and Miami (FL) pass rusher Gregory Rousseau (No. 10, Atlanta). 

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is Jerry Sure 'Kamikaze' Coach McCarthy Is The Right Cowboys Fit?

Dallas Has Tried 'Conservative' and 'Kamikaze' And Still ... Is Jerry Jones Sure Coach Mike McCarthy Is The Right Cowboys Fit?

Richie Whitt

NFL COVID Change: Cowboys at Ravens Moves Again - To Tuesday, Dec. 8

NFL COVID Shuffle Means the Scheduled Thursday Game Featuring the Dallas Cowboys at the Baltimore Ravens Will Be Moved ... Again - now to Tuesday, Dec. 8

Mike Fisher

NFC East: Giants Rise, Cowboys No. 4 In NFL Draft Order

NFC East: The New York Giants Rise, And The Dallas Cowboys Stick - At No. 4 In NFL Draft Order

Mike Fisher

Jerry Insists LB Jaylon Smith's Cowboys Deal Is A 'Home Run'

Jerry Jones Insists That LB Jaylon Smith's Pricy Dallas Cowboys Deal Is A 'Home Run'

Mike Fisher

Markus Paul's 'Lifer' Legacy; What's Next For Cowboys?

First and 10: The NFL remembered Markus Paul after his passing earlier this week. The Cowboys assistant leaves a 'football life' legacy; what's next for Dallas?

Matthew Postins

Jerry Jones Insists Cowboys Won’t Tank

Jerry Jones Insists His Dallas Cowboys - 3-8 And On The Verge of A High NFL Draft Pick - Won’t Tank

Mike Fisher

Tom Turkey: Shouldn't Herman Fight For His Texas Coaching Life?

Tom Turkey: Shouldn't Herman Fight For His University of Texas Coaching Life?

Mike Fisher

WATCH: Cowboys QB Dak Offers Mental-Health Help to Military Veterans

This Thanksgiving, Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys and Ford supported a group of veterans who struggle with mental health by providing a new Salvation Army meeting space.

BriAmaranthus

Dallas Cowboys NFL Playoff Odds: The Incredible Shrinking 4 Percent

The Dallas Cowboys NFL Playoff Odds: The Incredible Shrinking 4 Percent

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant Signed To Ravens 53-Man Roster

'Beyond Thankful': Dallas Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant Is Signed To The Baltimore Ravens 53-Man Roster

Mike Fisher