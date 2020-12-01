FRISCO - The Athletic's Dane Brugler published his first NFL Mock Draft on Monday, and with the No. 4 overall pick he projected the Dallas Cowboys would take Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley.

If the season ended today, the Cowboys would select No. 4 overall, one of 10 selections the Cowboys are expected to have in the 2021 NFL Draft.

READ MORE: Giants Rise, Cowboys No. 4 In NFL Draft Order

Farley (6-foot-2, 207 pounds) opted out of the 2020 college football season due to concern over COVID-19, concerns he made public in August through an article at NBC Sports' 'Football Morning in America' site. So while the Hokies have been playing this season, Farley has been preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Brugler believes the Cowboys have two options at the No. 4 selection — trade down (which is never something Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has ever been opposed to) or select the best defensive player available. In Brugler's eyes, that's Farley, who he wrote is an "ascending cornerback with size, speed and ball skills."

With the three selections ahead of Dallas, Brugler had the New York Jets taking Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 overall, Jacksonville taking BYU quarterback Zach Wilson at No. 2 overall, and Cincinnati taking Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell at No. 3 overall.

Farley was an All-ACC First Team pick who led the conference with 16 pass-breakups in 2019. He also tied for the ACC lead with four interceptions.

Three other defensive players were in Brugler's Top 10, which could make them options for the Cowboys at No. 4 — Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II (No. 5, Los Angeles Chargers), Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons (No. 9, Detroit), and Miami (FL) pass rusher Gregory Rousseau (No. 10, Atlanta).