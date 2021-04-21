NFL OK's New Jersey Number Rules: Cowboys Impact?

The NFL's new proposal relaxes its rules on jersey numbers, expanding the number of wearable jerseys for players.

The NFL on Wednesday approved the proposal to relax its jersey regulations and allow more numbers to be worn by players across the league. In this proposal, wide receivers and tight ends can wear 1-49 or 80-89, defensive backs can wear 1-49 and linebackers can wear 1-59 or 90-99.

This idea came about after the Kansas City Chiefs proposed the change after they ran out of usable numbers due to the number retired jerseys by the franchise. While the rumors had swirled around prior to the meetings, the owners made it official on Wednesday.

This rule change is met with general praise from the media and from players themselves. After relaxing its prohibition on touchdown celebrations a few years ago, the NFL seems to be trying to move away from the "No Fun League" moniker.

While the rule is being amended, it is not foreign to see these numbers on a football field. During the preseason, many skill position players still fighting for jobs wear whatever number is given to them. Furthermore, it is normal to see these defensive lineman in single digits every week in the college ranks.

Several players around the league have already began to discuss with who gets to wear which number.

It has been a topic of Dallas Cowboys conversation, of course.

How about Jaylon Smith switching to No. 9?

How about Ezekiel Elliott switching to No. 15?

How about CeeDee Lamb switching to No. 2?

