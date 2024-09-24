NFL Power Rankings after Week 3: How far did the Cowboys fall?
Week 3 is in the books, and if you're a Dallas Cowboys fan, this week couldn't end any sooner.
Before we put all our focus on the start of Week 4 with the Cowboys and Giants, let's take one final look at Week 3.
Here is the NFL Power Rankings following Week 3.
32. Tennessee Titans
Titans quarterback Will Levis has become an internet sensation for all the wrong reasons. The winless Titans have been crowned the worst team in the league, for now.
31. Carolina Panthers
Andy Dalton has risen from the ashes and delivered the goods, as the Carolina Panthers earned their first victory on Sunday. Will it be short-lived? For Panthers fans, it's time to just live in the now.
30. Chicago Bears
Supposedly, the Chicago Bears had given rookie quarterback Caleb Williams everything he needed to succeed. Unfortunately for Williams, no one told him his offensive line would look like the Monstars before stealing all of the NBA talent.
Put Williams in bubble wrap if you want to preserve his career.
29. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars are currently on pace to win the award for the most disappointing team in the NFL. A team with so much hope is now staring down a 0-3 record after a dismantling on Monday Night Football.
28. Cleveland Browns
The Cowboys' Week 1 victory over the Cleveland Browns isn't looking that strong anymore. The Browns looked lost in their Week 3 defeat against the New York Giants.
27. Cincinnati Bengals
Another team in the running for the most disappointing team of 2024 would be the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals Super Bowl hangover has now become more of an addiction.
26. New England Patriots
The Patriots Week 1 victory over the Bengals now feels like a lifetime ago. New England suffered a rare drumming from the New York Jets last Thursday, and the bleeding doesn't look like it will stop soon.
25. Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins were expected to lose some steam after losing Tua Tagovailoa to concussion issues last week. However, two straight blowout losses may have happened even with Tua.
24. New York Giants
The Giants picked up their first win of the season over the lowly Browns, but we'll really learn what the team is about when they meet the Cowboys on a quick turnaround on Thursday night.
23. Denver Broncos
If you said the Denver Broncos were going to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, you need to share this week's lottery numbers. The Broncos made a massive statement with their Week 3 win.
22. Los Angeles Rams
The Rams are a battered team as the list of injuries continues to mount. However, that didn't stop Matthew Stafford and his squad from delivering late-game magic in their monster win over San Francisco.
21. Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders have one great win over the Baltimore Ravens and one ugly loss to the Carolina Panthers. Las Vegas looks like a team in the middle of an identity crisis.
20. Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts were winners of the ugliest game of Week 3. However, it doesn't matter what it looks like, just win.
19. Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are in a really dark place right now. 1-2 is not what anyone had expected when starting the season. So, 1-3 is just out of the question, right?
18. Atlanta Falcons
Although it wasn't the outcome Atlanta Falcons fans were hoping for on Sunday night, the Falcons are proving they have the talent to make a splash in the playoff race.
17. Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders are proving everyone wrong. The Commanders took care of business on Monday night and may have a budding star at quarterback with Jayden Daniels.
16. Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens finally got in the win column this season, hanging on to a win over the Cowboys. The Ravens are still trying to prove they belong at the top of the AFC.
15. Los Angeles Chargers
It isn't being discussed yet, but Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is doing one of the better jobs in the league. However, if the team loses Justin Herbert for an extended period, the first-year coach could have a long season.
14. New York Jets
It may have taken longer than expected, but the New York Jets are finally getting the goods with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Can the Jets be a real contender for the AFC East crown?
13. Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals' high-powered offense was finally contained in their Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions. However, this team has a very high ceiling with a lot of their season left to play.
12. Houston Texans
The Houston Texans suffered a disastrous loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. However, all is not lost, as the team has plenty of talent to right the ship.
11. Seattle Seahawks
Maybe it shouldn't be a surprise, yet seeing the Seattle Seahawks at 3-0 looks like it shouldn't be a thing. But once again, the Seahawks are quietly staking their claim in the NFC.
10. New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday. However, the team's hot start doesn't have many worried about the tough loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
9. Green Bay Packers
No team has had better luck at the quarterback position than the Green Bay Packers. Starting a backup? No worries, the Packers didn't miss a beat with their Week 3 victory.
8. Philadelphia Eagles
The Monday night blunder against the Atlanta Falcons is now an afterthought after the Philadelphia Eagles earned a hard-fought victory over the Saints. The Eagles will be watching the Cowboys on Thursday night with great interest.
7. San Francisco 49ers
The reigning NFC champion San Francisco 49ers are on a two-game skid after losing a heartbreaker to the Rams. But the time for panic isn't now.
6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers looked like one of the top teams in the NFL before their loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Now, after suffering their first blemish of the season, the Bucs will be looking to reset.
5. Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions got back into the win column by using the black-and-blue running playbook. With a physical victory, the Lions still look like one of the top teams in the league.
4. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers are another example of how anything is possible as long as you have a competent quarterback and a hall-of-fame-level defense. The Steelers are looking atop the AFC North mountain at the mere mortals who will have to play them two separate times.
3. Minnesota Vikings
The biggest surprise of the NFL season has been the hot start of the Minnesota Vikings. The stars are aligning for Sam Darnold to make magic in the 2024 season.
2. Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills are not just beating teams. They are treating opposing teams like Batman when he finds a street thug that could have information on the whereabouts of The Joker. If your team is playing the Bills, just send thoughts and prayers.
1. Kansas City Chiefs
It feels like the Kansas City Chiefs could easily be 0-3. However, good teams find ways to win, and the reigning Super Bowl champions are still a perfect 3-0.
