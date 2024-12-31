NFL Power Rankings ahead of Week 18: Cowboys continue free fall
The Dallas Cowboys will be finishing their regular season with a matchup against the Washington Commanders in Week 18.
It hasn't been the ideal season for the Cowboys, but where do they rank among the rest of the league?
Check the NFL Power Rankings heading into the last week of the regular season.
MORE: NFC East power rankings ahead of Week 18 of 2024 NFL season
32. Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans have been a nightmare all season. Unfortunately for Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, it may be his problem to solve in 2025. Luckily, Sanders is used to playing behind an awful offensive line.
31. New England Patriots
The New England Patriots have their future quarterback in Drake Maye, but this team is going to need a lot more to even sniff a six-win season in 2025.
30. New York Giants
The New York Giants played themselves out of the number one overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft with a win in Week 17. However, the team forgot about the other 15 games before it,
29. Cleveland Browns
The factory of sadness will still be the moniker for the Cleveland Browns heading into 2025. The fanbase deserves better, but ownership has yet to get the memo.
28. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars were supposed to be a threat to the AFC South throne this season. However, their underperforming season may mean that it is time for some changes in Jacksonville.
27. Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers may have overachieved with their 4-12 record this season. The Panthers almost pulled the plug on quarterback Bryce Young, but Young has proven that he deserves another year in Carolina.
26. New York Jets
The New York Jets had visions of a Super Bowl run in August. Now, the team will be looking for a new head coach and maybe a new quarterback before the 2025 season.
25. Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are the odd team out in a stacked AFC West. It is going to take more than a new coach or a new quarterback to bring the Raiders out of the NFL basement.
24. Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears have dropped ten straight games and show no signs of picking up a win in Week 18. Turning to a young offensive mind to be the next head coach has to be the route the Bears take.
23. New Orleans Saints
Another team starting a new era in 2025 will be the New Orleans Saints. The NFC South hasn't been a strong division in 2024, so maybe the road to the top can be a quick fix for the Saints.
22. Indianapolis Colts
One of the biggest disappointments of the 2024 season has been the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts are even being questioned by their biggest public supporter, Pat McAfee. The franchise could be facing a hard reset in 2025.
21. San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers were plagued by injuries in 2024. However, if the team is at full health in 2025, then this could be the last ride for this core unit with Kyle Shanahan as their head coach.
20. Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals were stuck in a strange purgatory of having good performances in 2024 but never a great performance. Where the Cardinals go next has yet to be determined.
19. Dallas Cowboys
You're beloved Cowboys just cracked the top 20. The Cowboys have their future locked up with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb; however, 2025 will be all about getting healthy.
18. Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals' slow start to the 2024 season will more than likely cost them a postseason spot. However, with a few additions to their defense, the Bengals could be a force in 2025.
17. Miami Dolphins
One team standing in the way of a Bengals postseason spot would be the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins need a few things to go their way in Week 18; however, the team could salvage this season with a playoff appearance.
16. Atlanta Falcons
An earlier change to Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback may have changed the entire trajectory of the Atlanta Falcons season. However, if the team misses the postseason this season, they still can be happy about their future.
15. Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks are eliminated from postseason contention, and the 2024 season hasn't been all that was expected. A quarterback change could be in store for the Seahawks next season.
14. Denver Broncos
Week 18 will be for all the marbles for the Denver Broncos. Choking away a playoff spot is a lot different than being a part of the big show.
13. Houston Texans
Even with an AFC South crown, the Houston Texans did not take the step forward many expected this season. However, a strong postseason run could change all of that.
12. Los Angeles Chargers
It shouldn't be a surprise that the Los Angeles Chargers are postseason-bound. Head coach Jim Harbaugh has been a winner everywhere he has been. The future is bright in Los Angeles.
11. Los Angeles Rams
The Chargers are not the only team living it up in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Rams are playoff-bound, and no one wants to meet Matthew Stafford in the postseason.
10. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers are having an ugly finish to their 2024 season. However, if the defense can get things figured out, the Steelers will be a tough matchup for anyone in the playoffs.
9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a win, and you are in scenario for Week 18. The Buccaneers have the defense and offensive firepower to make some noise in the postseason.
8. Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders have been one of the biggest good surprises of the season. With a postseason berth and a star rookie quarterback in Jayden Daniels, the Commanders may be on the brink of being a threat to the NFC for years to come.
7. Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers can win 12 games this season and still be in last place in the NFC postseason. A great season that has been overshadowed by better seasons by others.
6. Baltimore Ravens
Will this finally be the season the Baltimore Ravens get over the hump in the AFC? The Ravens are playing their best football at the right time.
5. Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings are one win away from earning the number one overall seed in the NFC. The Vikings have been the greatest story this season, and their season rides on the shoulders of Sam Darnold.
4. Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles know their place in the postseason race. Cowboys fans may want to look away; this Eagles team can play for a Super Bowl.
3. Detroit Lions
The plethora of injuries on the Detroit Lions defense has not stopped this team from competing at the highest level. But it may just stop them from winning the big one.
2. Kansas City Chiefs
If you come at the king, you best not miss. Yeah, the Kansas City Chiefs have not looked like their usual selves for most of 2024, but they will still strike fear into the hearts of anyone they play in the postseason.
1. Buffalo Bills
A fanbase that is deserving of having their moment, the Buffalo Bills look every bit the part of a Super Bowl winner. Is it time to circle the wagons?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 takeaways from Cowboys' embarrassing loss vs. Eagles
2 winners, 4 losers from Cowboys inexcusable loss to Eagles in Week 17
Cowboys projected to land enormous WR with 'matchup-wrecking potential'
Latest news on Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy contract extension talks
Former Dallas Cowboys superstar named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc