NFL power rankings have Cowboys in a vulnerable position entering camp
The start of training camp is here. In just a few short days, every player's movement for the Dallas Cowboys will be scrutinized by every person around the team. Training camp is an incredible time of year. It is also a time when fans get their first glimpse of the team that will control their moods for the next six months.
Bleacher Report just dropped their latest power rankings before the start of camp. For Cowboys fans, it leaves a lot to be desired.
According to the Bleacher Report NFL analyst team, the Cowboys are the 12th-best team in the league heading into training camp.
The article states, "Following another 12-win regular season that culminated in an NFC East title followed by yet another postseason disappointment, team owner Jerry Jones said that Dallas was all-in on the 2024 season. That was followed by an interesting approach to the offseason."
Then, as we know, the Cowboys made minimal movement in the offseason for it to be considered a Super Bowl or bust season.
The minimal movement in the offseason has the team at B/R less confident that the Cowboys will have a successful season.
"If Dallas becomes too reliant on Dak Prescott in the pocket, the offense could be susceptible to high-turnover stretches. Prescott could press too much to make big plays in a contract year. He tied Davis Mills for the league's most interceptions (15) in 2022. With question marks across the offensive line and in the backfield, Dallas may regress offensively in a disappointing season."
Do you agree with the assessment?
The Dallas Cowboys will jet off to the West Coast on Tuesday, July 23, before the opening press conference the following day. The team's first training camp practice is Thursday, July 25.
