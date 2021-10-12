NFL Power Rankings: 4-1 Cowboys Aren't Top 5?

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have rattled off four consecutive victories to get to 4-1 and take control of the NFC East Division.

Around the NFL after one month, Arizona remains the only unbeaten team, Tampa Bay's Tom Brady still appears to be in his prime and two teams (Jaguars and Lions) are winless.

Week 5 proved to be another exciting dose of football with close games and lots of drama in the kicking game. Where do the Cowboys stack up in Sports Illustrated's Week Six Power Rankings?

Dallas rose to No. 6 following its 44-20 victory over the New York Giants.

"Maybe having them sixth is being slow to come around—since they’ve looked as impressive as anyone of late, without a real discernible weakness showing up. I just want to see how they handle success, and this week should be an indicator with a trip to New England to face a Patriots team they should handle on tap."

With a diversified offensive attack, Dallas is trending toward the highest-scoring team in franchise history. Fueling their four-game winning streak, the Cowboys have scored a whopping 170 points. That average of 34 per game would easily be the highest in the franchise's 62-season history, topping 31.7 over 14 games in 1966 and 29.9 in a 16-game schedule in 1983.

The Dallas defense has become the ultimate complement with new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and corner back Trevon Diggs leading the way. With his NFL-leading sixth pick, Diggs is making a very impressive early case for Defensive Player of the Year. The last time a Cowboy won the award was defensive end Harvey Martin in 1977.

Hopes are high, as the Cowboys currently have the 7th-best odds (+1300) to win this year's Super Bowl, according to FanDuel. Dallas hits the road to take on the New England Patriots in Week 6 before its bye week.

At the top of the power rankings: 1. Arizona Cardinals, 2. Buffalo Bills, 3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4. Los Angeles Chargers, 5. Los Angeles Rams.