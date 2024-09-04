NFL Power Rankings, Week 1: Where do Cowboys land entering 2024 season?
As the 2024 NFL regular season begins, excitement is high as teams gear up and fresh talent prepares to make an impact.
In our first power rankings of the season, we’ll take into account how offseason moves, standout rookies, and key injuries will influence each team's chances.
From defending champions to rising underdogs, let's see which teams are set to shine and which ones are still finding their stride.
32. Carolina Panthers
The Panthers did a good job surrounding Bryce Young with weapons, adding Xavier Legette, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Jonathon Brooks, and Diontae Johnson. Bryce Young and the offense will be better in 2024, but they still have a long way to go to climb out of the NFL cellar.
31. New England Patriots
With a new coaching staff and the recent trade of their best player for a mere third-round pick, everything points to another tough season for the Patriots, likely leading to a high draft pick once again. Better luck in 2025, Patriots fans.
30. Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos are still a couple of years away from being competitive, even if Bo Nix turns out to be the real deal. The team has taken a step back this offseason, especially with the losses of key players like Justin Simmons and Jerry Jeudy.
29. Washington Commanders
For the first time in what feels like forever for Commanders fans, they have a season they can be excited about. Jayden Daniels is emerging as the next great dual-threat quarterback; however, the Commanders are still one more strong offseason away from truly competing in the NFC East.
28. Tennessee Titans
The Titans, carried by Derrick Henry into relevancy over the last half-decade, will now face the reality of life without their future Hall of Fame running back. They've surrounded Will Levis with weapons, and now it's time to see if he's the quarterback to lead them into the future.
27. New York Giants
The Giants are one of the few teams who are one player away from competing; unfortunately, that position of need is quarterback. With a solid coaching staff, elite defenders, and young talent brimming with potential, this team will likely be searching for their new quarterback in the offseason.
26. Arizona Cardinals
Everybody is excited to see Kyler Murray fully healthy with weapons like Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey Mcbride; however, the team will get bullied in the trenches leading to a less than mediocre year for the Cardinals.
25. New Orleans Saints
Even Chris Olave admitted there wasn't anything in training camp that suggested a promising season for the Saints in 2024. The team is in desperate need of a rebuild, and this could very well be the final season in New Orleans for veterans like Alvin Kamara, Cameron Jordan, and Marshon Lattimore.
24. Minnesota Vikings
With seven players on the IR/PUP list, including rookie J.J. McCarthy and Pro Bowler T.J. Hockenson, the Vikings have faced one of their roughest offseasons in years, plagued by constant injuries. The bright side is that the NFL's best wide receiver, Justin Jefferson, is healthy and ready to go.
23. Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert and Jim Harbaugh are poised to be a match made in heaven, but the team lacks offensive firepower and struggles to defend the run. While Herbert and Harbaugh will lead the team to some narrow victories, the focus is on building for the bigger picture.
22. Las Vegas Raiders
Much like the Giants, the Raiders are just a quarterback away from potentially going far with their roster. However, they'll have to roll with Minshew Mania, potentially wasting another year of Maxx Crosby and Davante Adams in their prime.
21. Indianapolis Colts
The Colts 2024 campaign and beyond is dependent on the health of Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor. If they stay healthy the Colts will be one of the toughest teams to defend against.
20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Another Buccaneers season brings another 1,000-yard season from Mike Evans. The team has larger goals in mind after a loss in the Divisional Round last season. Unfortunately, their division rival, the Atlanta Falcons, significantly improved during the offseason.
19. Jacksonville Jaguars
It was Doug Pederson making the play calls when the Jaguars narrowly lost to the Chiefs in the Divisional Round a couple of seasons ago. With uncertainty surrounding who will be calling the plays this season, it could lead to another underperforming year for the Jags.
18. Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks are brimming with young talent poised to take it to the next level; however, as inspiring as Geno Smith's redemption story has been, he still isn't the quarterback to fully unlock the team's potential.
17. Chicago Bears
The Bears revived their 2023 season, ultimately helping to secure their coach's job. Now, with Caleb Williams, elite offensive weapons, and some standout players on defense, the pressure is on for the Bears to deliver results.
16. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers have no right to be in playoff contention every year, yet they consistently are. This is largely due to having arguably the best player in the league, T.J. Watt, and a future Hall of Fame coach in Mike Tomlin.
15. Los Angeles Rams
The Rams proved they didn't sell their soul for just one Super Bowl when they reached the playoffs again last season. Now, without Aaron Donald, it's uncertain how this team will perform in 2024.
14. Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons have drafted elite playmakers on offense and finally have the quarterback to make the most of those weapons and a hopefully mediocre defense.
13. Cleveland Browns
The Browns had one of the best defenses in the NFL last season, and this season they're poised for a playoff berth—provided Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb can stay healthy.
12. Cincinatti Bengals
Much like the Browns, this team's season hinges on the health of their stars. If the trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins stay healthy, the sky is the limit.
11. Buffalo Bills
The Bills lost too many players in the offseason to be considered clear contenders, but they still have Josh Allen, who has the ability to carry this team to the playoffs in 2024.
10. Green Bay Packers
After absolutely demolishing the Cowboys in their home stadium during the playoffs, there is every reason to believe this team will be a playoff contender, if not a title contender.
9. Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins improved their roster in the offseason while the Bills took a step back. Could this be the year the Dolphins at least win a playoff game?
8. Philadelphia Eagles
Let's forget about the Eagles' end to last season; this team is stacked and eager to return to the Super Bowl. They also added Saquon Barkley in the offseason to bolster the running game.
7. New York Jets
The Jets are one of the most complete teams in the NFL after revamping their offensive line in the offseason. Their season is in the hands of Aaron Rodgers, which typically means good things.
6. Houston Texans
The Texans shot out of a cannon into title contention last season. C.J. Stroud is poised to be the league's next great quarterback, and they’ve added Pro Bowlers Stefon Diggs and Danielle Hunter to an already loaded roster.
5. Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys had a quiet offseason, failing to target any big-name players. However, their team is already loaded with stars, and the few signings they made could have a significant impact in 2024.
4. Detroit Lions
The Lions had their shot at a Super Bowl last season when they blew a lead to the 49ers in the NFC Championship. Fortunately for the Lions, their title window isn't closing anytime soon.
3. San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers' title window is closing, but they still have two seasons to maximize the value of Brock Purdy's small contract. It's Super Bowl or bust for the 49ers over the next two years.
2. Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens were the league's best team during the regular season last year and didn't lose much in the offseason. They added Derrick Henry, who could be the key to finally bringing this team back to the Super Bowl.
1. Kansas City Chiefs
This one's obvious: they've won the last two Super Bowls and got even better offensively over the offseason. With Patrick Mahomes' arm talent and Xavier Worthy's speed, defenders are going to lose sleep at night.
