NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Are the Dallas Cowboys decent again?
The Dallas Cowboys played their best game of the year, upsetting the Washington Commanders and joining the few teams that pulled off upsets this week.
As the NFL playoff seeding begins to take form, two teams at MetLife continue their battle to determine who runs the worst organization.
Here is the Week 13 edition of the NFL Power Rankings after 12 thrilling weeks of football.
32. New York Giants
Tommy "Cutlets" certainly isn't the answer at quarterback, but he's doing exactly what the Giants need him to do—lose games so they can draft the right quarterback.
31. Las Vegas Raiders
If it weren't for Brock Bowers, who might already be the league's best tight end, this team would be flat-out unwatchable.
30. New England Patriots
It was always going to be a rebuilding year for the Patriots, but it's clear that this team is going to need more than just one year to turn things around.
29. Cleveland Browns
Jameis Winston deserves to be in a sitcom and to keep the starting job in Cleveland.
28. New York Jets
The horror story continues for the New York Jets, who seem to make every possible wrong decision—except, perhaps, for the likely move of parting ways with Aaron Rodgers.
27. Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL fans can rejoice after not having to watch this terrible team take the field this past Sunday.
26. Carolina Panthers
Watching Bryce Young go toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes should be all the Carolina Panthers need to see. There's a reason he was the number one pick, and they must continue to build around him for the future.
25. Tennessee Titans
Will Levis has been dealing since returning to the lineup, and if he continues to perform like this and beat playoff contenders, he might just be saving his job.
24. Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys may not be fighting for a playoff spot, but they are certainly fighting for their coach's future in the NFL, for better or for worse.
23. New Orleans Saints
The Saints are starting to resemble the team from earlier in the season that had NFL analysts pegging them as title contenders. However, it is a little too late for them to make a serious push.
22. Chicago Bears
While the Chicago Bears may not be winning, Caleb Williams is improving week by week, which should still have fans excited about the future.
21. Indianapolis Colts
Joe Flacco wasn't the answer, and neither is Anthony Richardson, who still has less in-game quarterback experience than most high schoolers.
20. Cincinatti Bengals
The NFL should keep putting the Bengals on primetime, as they continue to deliver epic and dramatic losses that keep fans on the edge of their seats.
19. Miami Dolphins
That's three straight wins for the Miami Dolphins, and seeing their offense running flawlessly is a sight for sore eyes.
18. San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers' days of dominating the NFC appear to be over, as they are now one of the teams fighting just to secure a playoff spot.
17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mike Evans return to the lineup means the Buccaneers season is far from over as this teams battles to get back above 500.
16. Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams need significant improvements on their offensive line if they want to get the most out of Matthew Stafford during his twilight years.
15. Washington Commanders
Losing to the 2024 Dallas Cowboys is a tough setback for the Washington Commanders, but they are still very much in the playoff race.
14. Arizona Cardinals
While they've lost their first-place spot in the NFC West, upcoming games against the Minnesota Vikings and a rematch with the Seattle Seahawks will reveal the true identity of this team.
13. Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks are now first in the NFC West after securing back-to-back victories over the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals.
12. Denver Broncos
The Broncos are proving that even in cap hell, finding the right quarterback and head coach can be all it takes to elevate a team into the top half of the NFL.
11. Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers still need to fill a few key gaps on offense if they hope to compete with and defeat the NFL's top juggernauts.
10. Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons enjoyed a much needed bye week after seeing their play offensively and defensively slip the last two games.
9. Houston Texans
Joe Mixon remains the X-factor for the Houston Texans' offense. When he struggles to get rolling, the entire offense seems to fall out of sync.
8. Pittsburgh Steelers
Death, taxes, and AFC North battles going down to the wire. While losing to the Browns is always a tough pill to swallow, the Steelers have a history of bouncing back and will surely return to their winning ways.
7. Minnesota Vikings
It may not be Pretty but the Minnesota Vikings team continue to pick up wins in dramatic fashion.
6. Green Bay Packers
The Packers delivered a dominant 38-10 victory over a San Francisco team still fighting for its postseason hopes. This statement win could be just the confidence boost this young Packers team needs to build momentum.
5. Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens claimed victory in the Harbaugh Bowl and remain unstoppable when Derrick Henry surpasses 100 rushing yards.
4. Philadelphia Eagles
Even Dallas Cowboys fans can agree that Saquon Barkley and this Eagles offense are must-see TV.
3. Buffalo Bills
Christmas came early for Buffalo as they secured a crucial victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, followed by a much-needed bye week to rest and recharge.
2. Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs delivered their best offensive performance of the year, scoring 30 points against the Carolina Panthers. However, their defense appears to be regressing, having allowed 30 points to the Buffalo Bills and now 27 to the Panthers in back-to-back games.
1. Detroit Lions
There are very few teams capable of beating the Lions, even when they're not at their best. When the Lions are firing on all cylinders, they are a legitimate threat to dominate any team in the league.
