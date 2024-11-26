Cowboys Country

NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Are the Dallas Cowboys decent again?

A look at the latest NFL Power Rankings entering Week 13 of the 2024 regular season.

Koby Skillern

Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys played their best game of the year, upsetting the Washington Commanders and joining the few teams that pulled off upsets this week.

As the NFL playoff seeding begins to take form, two teams at MetLife continue their battle to determine who runs the worst organization.

Here is the Week 13 edition of the NFL Power Rankings after 12 thrilling weeks of football.

32. New York Giants

Tommy DeVito of the Giants in the fourth quarter as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came to MetLife Stadium and defeated the New Yor
Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tommy "Cutlets" certainly isn't the answer at quarterback, but he's doing exactly what the Giants need him to do—lose games so they can draft the right quarterback.

31. Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) scores a touchdown past Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland
Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

If it weren't for Brock Bowers, who might already be the league's best tight end, this team would be flat-out unwatchable.

30. New England Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) attempts a pass over Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey
Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

It was always going to be a rebuilding year for the Patriots, but it's clear that this team is going to need more than just one year to turn things around.

29. Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) and quarterback Jameis Winston (5) and tight end David Njoku (85)
Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Jameis Winston deserves to be in a sitcom and to keep the starting job in Cleveland.

28. New York Jets

New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers (8) after 28-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024 at MetLife Stadium.
Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The horror story continues for the New York Jets, who seem to make every possible wrong decision—except, perhaps, for the likely move of parting ways with Aaron Rodgers.

27. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is wrapped up by Cleveland Browns linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) during t
Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NFL fans can rejoice after not having to watch this terrible team take the field this past Sunday.

26. Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) passes the ball as Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton
Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Watching Bryce Young go toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes should be all the Carolina Panthers need to see. There's a reason he was the number one pick, and they must continue to build around him for the future.

25. Tennessee Titans

ennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) smiles while jogging off the field after the game against the Houston Texans
Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Will Levis has been dealing since returning to the lineup, and if he continues to perform like this and beat playoff contenders, he might just be saving his job.

24. Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) reacts during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium.
Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys may not be fighting for a playoff spot, but they are certainly fighting for their coach's future in the NFL, for better or for worse.

23. New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is tackled by Cleveland Browns safety Juan Thornhill
Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Saints are starting to resemble the team from earlier in the season that had NFL analysts pegging them as title contenders. However, it is a little too late for them to make a serious push.

22. Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) passes the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at Sol
Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

While the Chicago Bears may not be winning, Caleb Williams is improving week by week, which should still have fans excited about the future.

21. Indianapolis Colts

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) pressures Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) during the first
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joe Flacco wasn't the answer, and neither is Anthony Richardson, who still has less in-game quarterback experience than most high schoolers.

20. Cincinatti Bengals

Joe Burrow (9) runs for a first down in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the C
Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The NFL should keep putting the Bengals on primetime, as they continue to deliver epic and dramatic losses that keep fans on the edge of their seats.

19. Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) attempts to tackle Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill
Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

That's three straight wins for the Miami Dolphins, and seeing their offense running flawlessly is a sight for sore eyes.

18. San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) celebrates after sacking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith
David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers' days of dominating the NFC appear to be over, as they are now one of the teams fighting just to secure a playoff spot.

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

East Rutherford, NJ -- November 24, 2024 -- Baker Mayfield of Tampa Bay runs for a TD late in the first half as the Tampa Bay
Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mike Evans return to the lineup means the Buccaneers season is far from over as this teams battles to get back above 500.

16. Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) runs past Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean
Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Rams need significant improvements on their offensive line if they want to get the most out of Matthew Stafford during his twilight years.

15. Washington Commanders 

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs for a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Josh Butler
Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Losing to the 2024 Dallas Cowboys is a tough setback for the Washington Commanders, but they are still very much in the playoff race.

14. Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) looks to pass the ball while defended by Seattle Seahawks
Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

While they've lost their first-place spot in the NFC West, upcoming games against the Minnesota Vikings and a rematch with the Seattle Seahawks will reveal the true identity of this team.

13. Seattle Seahawks 

Seattle Seahawks place kicker Jason Myers (5) kicks a field goal against the Arizona Cardinals
Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Seattle Seahawks are now first in the NFC West after securing back-to-back victories over the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals.

12. Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) makes a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the third quarter
Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Broncos are proving that even in cap hell, finding the right quarterback and head coach can be all it takes to elevate a team into the top half of the NFL.

11. Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Chargers still need to fill a few key gaps on offense if they hope to compete with and defeat the NFL's top juggernauts.

10. Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) celebrates a touchdown with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London
Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Falcons enjoyed a much needed bye week after seeing their play offensively and defensively slip the last two games.

9. Houston Texans

Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans
Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Joe Mixon remains the X-factor for the Houston Texans' offense. When he struggles to get rolling, the entire offense seems to fall out of sync.

8. Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs the ball past Cleveland Browns defensive end Isaiah McGuire
Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Death, taxes, and AFC North battles going down to the wire. While losing to the Browns is always a tough pill to swallow, the Steelers have a history of bouncing back and will surely return to their winning ways.

7. Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) celebrates his receiving touchdown with wide receiver Justin Jefferson
Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

It may not be Pretty but the Minnesota Vikings team continue to pick up wins in dramatic fashion.

6. Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) looks to throw a pass during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers
Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Packers delivered a dominant 38-10 victory over a San Francisco team still fighting for its postseason hopes. This statement win could be just the confidence boost this young Packers team needs to build momentum.

5. Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) following the victory against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Ravens claimed victory in the Harbaugh Bowl and remain unstoppable when Derrick Henry surpasses 100 rushing yards.

4. Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates with running back Saquon Barkley (26) after the Eagles defeat the
Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images

Even Dallas Cowboys fans can agree that Saquon Barkley and this Eagles offense are must-see TV.

3. Buffalo Bills

Bills quarterback Josh Allen gets ready to throw a pass as Kansas City's Chris Jones heads for him during first half action a
Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Christmas came early for Buffalo as they secured a crucial victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, followed by a much-needed bye week to rest and recharge.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a touchdown pass in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Chiefs delivered their best offensive performance of the year, scoring 30 points against the Carolina Panthers. However, their defense appears to be regressing, having allowed 30 points to the Buffalo Bills and now 27 to the Panthers in back-to-back games.

1. Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) walks off the field after a failed fourth down conversion against Indianapolis Colt
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are very few teams capable of beating the Lions, even when they're not at their best. When the Lions are firing on all cylinders, they are a legitimate threat to dominate any team in the league.

Koby Skillern
KOBY SKILLERN

