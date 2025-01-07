Cowboys Country

NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Cowboys are who we thought they were

A look at the latest NFL Power Rankings entering the postseason.

The 2024-25 NFL regular season has officially come to a close, and for 14 teams, the focus shifts to extending their season, while the remaining teams will be looking toward the right players and coaches to change their fortunes heading into next year.

The Dallas Cowboys once again failed to live up to expectations and might just be in their worst position as a franchise in recent memory.

Here is the final edition of the NFL Power Rankings after 18 thrilling weeks of football.

32. Cleveland Browns

One offseason may not drastically alter the course of this franchise, but trading Myles Garrett for a few first-round picks could help offset the damage caused by the Deshaun Watson trade.

31. New York Giants

A quarterback would certainly be a step in the right direction, but unfortunately, this draft lacks franchise-changing talent at the position.

30. Tennessee Titans

Their best bet is to trade back with a quarterback-needy team and focus on drafting the best player available at each position. With a lack of talent across the board, making a rash decision with the number one pick would be unwise.

29. Las Vegas Raiders

Considering the injuries, along with the lack of talent and leadership on the field, the team performed exceptionally well given the circumstances.

28. New England Patriots

Unfortunately for Drake Maye, this fanbase will inevitably be calling for Joe Milton when the team struggles due to its horrific roster.

27. New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers had significant influence in shaping the roster and coaching staff, yet he continues to avoid holding himself accountable for the widespread mishaps within this struggling franchise.

26. Jacksonville Jaguars

Keeping Trevor Lawrence relatively unscathed should be priority number one, with finding the right leaders and play callers a close second.

25. Carolina Panthers

There’s a case to be made that the Panthers actually came out ahead in the Bryce Young trade; however, they still have a long way to go before creating an environment where Young’s talent can truly flourish.

24. New Orleans Saints

Without a solid head coach or quarterback, there is little hope for growth in a franchise that has been steadily declining.

23. Chicago Bears

The bright side is that coaches will likely be lining up for the opportunity to lead this team, and the new coach and general manager may prefer to build around the current quarterback rather than draft a new one.

22. Indianapolis Colts

This team will likely be stuck in the quarterback and head coach carousel once again, but this time, it could be for the better. With the right decisions, they might finally get it right.

21. Dallas Cowboys

The one area where an owner can overspend with little repercussion is in the coaching department. The Cowboys' franchise value, coupled with Jerry Jones' reluctance to invest heavily in coaching, speaks volumes about how seriously he prioritizes winning.

20. Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins simply lack the physicality needed to compete with the upper echelon of NFL teams. It's hard to imagine this franchise achieving consistent success without the advantage of playing every game at home.

19. San Francisco 49ers

Injuries and a Super Bowl hangover robbed this fanbase of another successful year. With the age of their stars climbing, their championship window has officially closed.

18. Arizona Cardinals

This team lacks the fire needed to have a consistent regular season that ultimately leads to a playoff berth.

17. Atlanta Falcons

Whoever decided to draft Michael Penix deserves a raise, while whoever decided to sign Kirk Cousins should be shown the door immediately.

16. Seattle Seahawks 

In the seven-team playoff era, it seemed unlikely for a 10-win team to miss the playoffs, but Seattle is undoubtedly the eighth-best in the NFC, making it hard to feel bad for the Seahawks.

15. Cincinatti Bengals

Fans may feel bad for Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase for not making the playoffs; especially after leading the NFL in passing and receiving.

14. Houston Texans

The sophomore slump was a very real challenge for C.J. Stroud; however, this team is still making the playoffs despite injuries to its top three wide receivers.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers

The game plan against the Steelers is simple: don't turn the ball over and avoid giving them easy opportunities on offense. Otherwise, this team lacks the playmakers to make a significant run.

12. Denver Broncos

A great defense, a genius head coach, and a determined quarterback give a team the opportunity to travel anywhere and potentially secure a win.

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Whether Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans show up on Sunday will always be the determining factor for this team.

10. Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford is the only immobile quarterback who has a legitimate chance to lead his team to glory in today’s NFL.

9. Washington Commanders 

Dan Quinn got his revenge on the Dallas Cowboys, but he has his sights set on something much bigger with this high-powered offense.

8. Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert finally has the coach he deserves. Now, all he needs are the right weapons around him, and this team could become unstoppable.

7. Green Bay Packers

The team lacks the veteran leadership and grit to consistently beat the top teams in the league, but in cold-weather outdoor games, it's hard to imagine them losing in the playoffs.

6. Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings' kryptonite is the Detroit Lions, but they may be Superman against the other competive NFC teams.

5. Baltimore Ravens

The question remains whether regular season Lamar will actually show up when it matters most—easier said than done.

4. Buffalo Bills

The defense has become a real concern, but with Josh Allen playing at the highest level, their offense could finally be the key to knocking off the Chiefs.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

Blowing out teams without your starting quarterback speaks volumes about the amount of talent on the roster, making it hard not to question the true value of the starting quarterback.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

With Mahomes, Kelce, and Reid, there’s always a strong chance for the Chiefs. Their offense might finally be kicking into the next gear.

1. Detroit Lions

If it weren't for the injuries to Alim McNeil and Aidan Hutchinson, this team would be runaway favorites to win the Super Bowl. Despite the constant injuries, this team is still built for the playoffs.

