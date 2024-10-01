NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Are the Dallas Cowboys back?
The 2024-25 NFL season is taking shape, with contenders and pretenders beginning to reveal their true colors.
This season has been full of upsets and surprising starts from teams that many had ruled out before the season even began.
The Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders have surprised nearly everyone with their strong starts to the season, while the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, and Philadelphia Eagles have struggled.
Where do these teams land in the Week 5 edition of the NFL Power Rankings?
MORE: 4 key takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' September performance
32. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars remain the only winless team in the NFL, and it's been hard to find any aspect of their play that could be seen as a positive. The bright side is that they have a stretch of games against mediocre opponents, so they may be able to pull off their first win of the season sooner rather than later.
31. Carolina Panthers
The Panthers are a better team with Andy Dalton at quarterback; however, their defense is among the worst, if not the worst, in the league. Maybe Dalton can help alleviate some of the pressure by elevating the offense.
30. New York Giants
The New York Giants had plenty of chances to beat Dak Prescott for the first time since 2016, but their offense isn't strong enough to win games, despite decent outings from their defense.
29. Miami Dolphins
If there was an opportunity for this team to win without Tua Tagovailoa, it would have been against the Titans on Monday night. They may as well sideline Tua for the remainder of the season, because the rest of the year is looking grim.
28. Tennessee Titans
The Titans finally secured their first win of the season despite another dismal showing from the offense. While their defense ranks among the league's best, the offense will likely continue to undermine their chances.
28. New England Patriots
The Patriots looked like they could have been a decent football team in the first two weeks of the season. However, it's time to give Drake Maye a shot to revive their offense.
27. Los Angeles Rams
The Rams are a team carried by their stars, but two of them have been out for the majority of the first month. While Cooper Kupp is expected to return in the next couple of weeks, that alone won't be enough to bring the team back to relevance.
26. Denver Broncos
The Broncos defense has helped carry the team to two victories, and if the offense can find its rhythm, they’ll continue to have opportunities to win games. However, the offense has seemingly regressed as the season has progressed.
24. Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns are back to being the Cleveland Browns—one of the worst franchises in all of sports. Unfortunately, they still have two more years of Deshaun Watson after this season.
23. Arizona Cardinals
It initially seemed like Kyler Murray and the Cardinals' offense could keep them competitive after demolishing the Los Angeles Rams. However, it’s now clear that they aren’t strong enough in the trenches to beat teams in the upper half of the league.
22. Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders are back to .500, which is likely where they will remain for much of the season. They still need a quarterback who can consistently lead them to victory.
21. Chicago Bears
The Bears secured a gritty win against a shorthanded Los Angeles Rams team. While they need more from Caleb Williams, they still appear in a better position than last year.
20. Cincinatti Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals finally won a football game, but as a fan, I wouldn't be too confident, especially considering it was against the Carolina Panthers.
19. Indianapolis Colts
Colts fans and the organization certainly shouldn't be pleased about another injury to Anthony Richardson, but the Joe Flacco-led offense appears to be an improvement over the inconsistent and inaccurate play of Richardson.
18. New Orleans Saints
While the New Orleans Saints are certainly not contenders, they are just a couple of plays away from being 4-0. Their team is solid, but they haven’t been able to perform in crucial moments to close games.
17. Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers are living up to expectations, keeping games close and managing to secure a couple of wins. However, they are still another strong offseason away from becoming playoff contenders.
16. New York Jets
The Jets have yet to see the Aaron Rodgers who picked apart defenses for over a decade in Green Bay. If and when they do, this team could match up against anyone, thanks to its strong defense.
15. Philadelphia Eagles
If it weren't for Saquon Barkley, the Eagles would be alongside the Jaguars as two teams still searching for a win. Jalen Hurts hasn’t been effective in the last 13 games, and it might be time for Philadelphia to clean house with the coaching staff.
14. Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons have been clutch, and their fanbase should be sending thank-you notes to the Vikings for signing Kirk Cousins in the offseason.
13. Pittsburgh Steelers
If NFL games had five periods instead of four quarters, the Pittsburgh Steelers would be 4-0. They nearly staged a comeback against the Indianapolis Colts but ultimately blew their chances due to struggles from both their offense and defense in the first half.
12. Dallas Cowboys
This is a generous position for the Dallas Cowboys, who are a disappointing 2-2. They still need to stay afloat while waiting for three Pro Bowlers on defense -- Micah Parsons, DaRon Bland, and DeMarcus Lawrence -- to return to the field.
11. San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers have Deebo Samuel and George Kittle back on the field, but with Javon Hargrave and Christian McCaffrey out for extended periods, it seems like they've lost their chance for championship glory this year.
10. Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love couldn’t have returned at a worse time, facing off against the red-hot Minnesota Vikings. While the Packers might be the third-best team in their division, they remain one of the better teams in the NFL.
9. Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks put up a good fight against the Detroit Lions but should be able to return to their winning ways when they face the New York Giants at home next week. The ultimate test to see if this team is for real will come in Week 6 when they play the 49ers, a team they have lost to five straight times.
8. Washington Commanders
The Commanders have punted just once in the last three games, and Jayden Daniels has the highest completion percentage through the first four games in NFL history. Perhaps the Cowboys should have promoted Dan Quinn instead of letting him walk to a division rival.
7. Buffalo Bills
The Bills got bullied by Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens—there's no other way to spin it. However, in a season that remains wide open, their fans should still feel confident in the Bills' chances as they move down the stretch.
6. Baltimore Ravens
After starting the season 0-2, the Baltimore Ravens have won two straight games against possible contenders in convincing fashion. Derrick Henry looks like the best free agent signing, and there aren't many teams that have a chance of slowing down this dynamic offense.
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Buccaneers are back after a fluke performance against the Denver Broncos. This team is having fun; only time will tell if they’re still enjoying life come January.
4. Houston Texans
The Houston Texans are 3-1, but their offense has yet to resemble the powerhouse many expected after trading for Stefon Diggs. However, the Texans should continue to improve as the season progresses.
3. Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions look like the most complete team in the NFL, while the team that knocked them out of the NFC Championship appears to be a shell of their former selves. Four weeks into the season, the Lions have the look of a champion.
2. Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings are the only undefeated team in the NFC, having accomplished this by defeating three teams that reached the playoffs last season and were poised for contention this year. Give them their flowers! Sam Darnold is hoping to get his revenge against the team that drafted him next week when they face the New York Jets.
1. Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs have been hit by the injury bug like every other team, yet they remain undefeated, and the allegations that Travis Kelce is washed can officially be put to rest. A trade for Amari Cooper would make this team nearly unbeatable.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFC East power rankings after Week 4 of the NFL season
Dallas Cowboys Stock Watch: Week 4 risers and fallers
How the Cowboys can weather the storm without their defensive stars
5 edge rushers the Cowboys need to consider targeting
Latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft has Dallas Cowboys targeting standout SEC WR
Meet Kelly Villares: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie