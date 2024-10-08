Cowboys Country

NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Are the Dallas Cowboys a top ten team?

Where do the Cowboys land in the latest NFL Power rankings before matchup with Detroit Lions?

Tyler Reed

Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
In this story:

Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season is in the books, and it was a good week for the Dallas Cowboys. There was a lot of movement in the NFL Power Rankings this week, and the Cowboys were one of those teams on the move.

Here is the NFL Power Rankings ahead of Week 6:

32. Carolina Panthers

Andy Dalto
Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Not even Andy Dalton could save the Carolina Panthers from a 36-10 blowout defeat by the Chicago Bears. The Panthers have once again landed as the worst team in the NFL.

31. New England Patriots

Miami Dolphin
Kris Craig/The Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New England Patriots are in a bad place in their current rebuild. Sunday's loss was the worst of the week, and this team shows no signs of improving.

MORE: Cowboys get bad news with silver lining regarding Marshawn Kneeland injury

30. Jacksonville Jaguars

Tank Bigsb
Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There will be no winless teams in the NFL this season, so it is time for Jacksonville Jaguars fans to celebrate. The Jaguars' win was also celebrated by anyone who had the over in the 37-34 final score.

29. Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans
Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans had a bye week, but that didn't stop the team from landing in the bottom five of the power rankings. Maybe things will look different after Week 6.

28. Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Brown
Peter Casey-Imagn Images

If you look up the definition of dumpster fire in the dictionary, chances are you will see the logo of the Cleveland Browns.

Things are a mess in Cleveland, and there are no signs of them getting better.

27. New York Giants

Daniel Jone
Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The New York Giants showed no sign of a hangover after their loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Actually, the team showed signs of new life with a Week 5 victory on the road in Seattle.

26. Las Vegas Raiders

Garnder Minshe
Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders have no stability at quarterback, and it shows. The Raiders were blown out by the Denver Broncos on Sunday, and the team's season looks to be all but over.

25. Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Staffor
Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Rams are ravaged by injuries once again this season. But how many years in a row can that excuse be used before someone hits the panic button within the franchise?

24. Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengal
Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cincinnati Bengals allowed another victory to slip from their fingertips, putting the franchise's 2024 postseason hopes on life support.

23. Miami Dolphins

New England Patriot
Kris Craig/The Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images


The Miami Dolphins got the Week 5 victory over the New England Patriots. However, this team is a trainwreck with the absence of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

22. Denver Broncos

Denver Bronco
Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Denver Broncos were not going to lose wearing the throwbacks. The Broncos dismantled the Raiders, as the franchise becomes one of the surprise teams in the NFL.

21. New York Jets

New York Jet
Shaun Brooks-Imagn Images

The New York Jets were banking on a 40-year-old quarterback coming back from an Achilles injury to lead them to the promised land. However, the season is going exactly like you would think it would go, with a 40-year-old quarterback coming back from an Achilles injury.

20. Indianapolis Colts

Joe Flacc
Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even with an outstanding performance from Joe Flacco, the Indianapolis Colts couldn't make the comeback on the Jaguars. The Colts are another team that seems to be stuck in purgatory.

19. Chicago Bears

Caleb William
Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Was the Chicago Bears' stellar Week 5 performance a facade due to the team playing the Panthers? I guess only time will tell, but for now, the Bears' stock is going up.

18 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinal
Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Arizona Cardinals put on an offensive clinic in their win over the San Francisco 49ers. The game was just another reminder of how deadly the Cardinals can be on any given week.

17. New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saint
Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The New Orleans Saints had the unfortunate duty of playing the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. Saints fans had a bad night, but at least they looked good doing it.

16. Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Charger
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers were on a bye week for Week 5, or, as head coach Jim Harbaugh called it, an opportunity to get better.

15. Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagle
Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles were one of four teams on a bye week during Week 5. The Eagles are back in action this week, taking on the train wreck that is the Browns.

14. Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steeler
Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers were one defensive stop away from a completely different ranking this week. However, the Steelers seem to be one Russell Wilson resurrection away from being title contenders.

13. San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49er
Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Are things starting to fall apart for the San Francisco 49ers? It appears the reigning NFC Champions have a lot of ground to make up if they have hopes for another Super Bowl appearance.

12. Seattle Seahawks

Geno Smit
Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Seattle Seahawks dropped their second straight game when they fell to the New York Giants on Sunday. The NFC West is shaping up to be a very exciting division.

11. Atlanta Falcons

Kirk Cousin
Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Falcons have become one of the hottest teams in the league. Their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5 may have put the rest of the NFC on notice, as the Falcons look like a legit contender.

10. Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboy
Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys are putting together a string of great performances. On Sunday night, the team came into the game banged up on the defensive side but only allowed the Steelers to score 17 points.

9. Green Bay Packers

Jordan Lov
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers' victory on Sunday made it official: everyone in the NFC North has a winning record heading into Week 6. The black and blue division may be the toughest in the entire NFL.

8. Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bill
Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Coaching malpractice cost the Buffalo Bills their second loss in as many weeks. A Week 6 showdown with the Jets will dictate the path the Bills take for the rest of 2024.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfiel
Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It was a heartbreaking loss for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Thursday night. However, the Buccaneers continue to prove they have all the pieces to be a playoff team once again this season.

6. Washington Commanders

Washington Commander
Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The biggest surprise of the NFL season has been the hot start by the Washington Commanders. The biggest reason for that hot start, is rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. The Commanders will be no easy victory this season for the Cowboys.

5. Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackso
Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Baltimore Ravens' 0-2 start is now a distant memory, as the team has won their last three. The Ravens look to be on a mission this season. Unfortunately, one really good team will stand in their way.

4. Houston Texans

Houston Texan
Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

New threads, same high-powered offense. The Houston Texans are 4-1 on the young season and look to be the team everyone expected that would take the next step.

3. Detroit Lions

Detroit Lion
Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cowboys' Week 6 opponent had a bye week in Week 5. However, the Detroit Lions have looked impressive up to this point in the season. Sunday should be fireworks for both fanbases.

2. Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Viking
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Vikings are one of two undefeated teams left in the NFL, which is something nobody saw coming. If quarterback Sam Darnold can continue his current play, who says the Vikings can't make noise in the postseason?

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahome
Denny Medley-Imagn Images

It has almost become boring to watch a Kansas City Chiefs game. We know what the outcome will be, and yet, everyone believes it could be different. The Chiefs are a dynasty that is showing no signs of slowing down.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

4 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys massive Week 5 win over Steelers

4 winners & 3 losers in Cowboys Week 5: Jalen Tolbert hauls in game-winner

​​Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Steelers on Week 5 SNF

4 pass rushers Cowboys can sign to fill in for Marshawn Kneeland

Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Week 5 Player of the Game

Meet Kelly Villares: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie


Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

“ Tyler majored in communications at the University of Kentucky and has previously been a contributor with Busted Coverage and FanSided.”

Home/News