NFL Power Rankings week-by-week visual shows Cowboys' rollercoaster season

The Dallas Cowboys had an up-and-down season which is highlighted in a stunning NFL Power Rankings week-by-week visual.

Dallas Cowboys fans react during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens.
Dallas Cowboys fans react during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The 2024-25 NFL season was a wild ride for Dallas Cowboys fans.

Dallas entered the season ranked No. 10 in the NFL.com Power Rankings, and found themselves immediately on the rise after a win over the Cleveland Browns in the season opener.

It was then a rocky stretch, before the injury bug really began biting the 'Boys in Week 4.

From there, the roller coaster was on.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The season included a brutal losing streak that lasted until the end of November, a solid winning streak that put the team back in playoff contention, and ultimately the loss to the Washington Commanders to cap off the year.

The NFL released a visual of the week-by-week power rankings on social media and it really illustrates bumpy of a ride it was for Cowboys Nation.

Now, the team's offseason is underway and it's already as chatoic as the regular season.

Jerry Jones is sticking to his old ways and dragging his feet on key decisions, while several key players are set to hit free agency when it begins.

Jerry Jones, Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones answers questions with new head coach Mike McCarthy. / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

There is no telling what the future holds for the Cowboys but despite the possibility of a much different coaching staff and roster taking the field when next season kicks off, star edge rusher Micah Parsons is keeping his hopes high.

