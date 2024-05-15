NFL announces 2024 International Schedule with 5 games in 3 countries
The NFL will officially release the 2024-25 regular season schedule on Wednesday night, but first, the league served up an appetizer for the fans.
On Wednesday morning, the NFL announced its full slate of 2024 International Series games.
This year, the NFL will play five international games, including one in new territory, on the season's opening weekend.
Kicking things off in Week One on Friday, September 6, the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles head to Corinthians Arena in Sao Paolo, Brazil, for a game that will stream exclusively on Peacock.
London will host three games, with the Jacksonville Jaguars playing two games overseas, and Munich, Germany will host the final international game of the year between the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers.
"American football is for all. It’s a global game, an all-inclusive sport, that provides the opportunity for all ages to enjoy the values, fun, and competitive environment unique to the sport of football,” said Troy Vincent, Sr., Executive Vice President of NFL Football Operations. “The NFL is committed to expanding NFL action to international fans in their home countries and developing young athletes around the world."
The Jaguars are the most experienced international travelers in the NFL, and this year's games in London will mark their 12th and 13th appearances overseas. The Jaguars will play in London in back-to-back weeks for the second consecutive season.
Jacksonville has a multi-year commitment to play games in the United Kingdom.
The London games will be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, "the only purpose-built NFL stadium outside of the United States," and the iconic Wembley Stadium. The Munich game will be held at Allianz Arena, home of Bayern Munich, the most successful club in German soccer history.
The full 2024-25 regular season schedule will be released in primetime at 8:00 p.m. ET, with schedule release specials on ESPN and the NFL Network.