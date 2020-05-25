CowboyMaven
Scouts Rank NFC East D-Lines: Cowboys? 'Look Out!'

Mike Fisher

“Tank (Lawrence) needs to have a big year,” said an AFC scout “I don’t know how you can count on Gregory never mind Smith but if all of that hits, look out.”

SI.com’s EagleMaven has launched a position-group-by-position-group series examining the entire NFC East ... with the help of NFL scouts. The NFC East Examination begins with the defensive line as John McMullen writes:

The guard might be changing in the division, however, with the Eagles aging a bit, Dallas experiencing some significant turnover, and the Giants taking a back seat due to scheme.

Washington, meanwhile, understands it’s an election year and might have found the final piece to a very talented puzzle.

How the scouts view Dallas' D-line:

Dallas Cowboys - There is some significant change in Dallas but still plenty of talent starting with DeMarcus Lawrence on the edge. Inside big-name veterans Gerald McCoy and Dontari Poe were signed to provide presence and competency but the reputation is greater than the reality there. Tyrone Crawford remains to provide some inside/outside versatility but reproducing the speed Robert Quinn gave off the edge last season will be difficult.

The depth is lacking a bit as well and a number of young players - 2019 second-round pick Trysten Hill, and 2020 picks Neville Gallimore (third round) and Bradley Anae (fifth) might need to ramp up quickly. Two super-talented suspended players - Aldon Smith and Randy Gregory - could change the narrative quickly on the outside.

“Tank (Lawrence) needs to have a big year,” said an AFC scout. “I don’t know how you can count on (Randy) Gregory never mind (Aldon) Smith but if all of that hits, look out.”

In terms of the suspension being lifted? Aldon Smith just "hit.'' So ... "look out'' it is?

We've got our latest CowboysSI.com look at the Dallas D-line here. And here: Learn what the scouts think of the other three NFC East teams' D-lines ... and where they rank Dallas.

