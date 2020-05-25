Scouts Rank NFC East D-Lines: Cowboys? 'Look Out!'

“Tank (Lawrence) needs to have a big year,” said an AFC scout “I don’t know how you can count on Gregory never mind Smith but if all of that hits, look out.”

SI.com’s EagleMaven has launched a position-group-by-position-group series examining the entire NFC East ... with the help of NFL scouts. The NFC East Examination begins with the defensive line as John McMullen writes:

The guard might be changing in the division, however, with the Eagles aging a bit, Dallas experiencing some significant turnover, and the Giants taking a back seat due to scheme.

Washington, meanwhile, understands it’s an election year and might have found the final piece to a very talented puzzle.

How the scouts view Dallas' D-line:

Dallas Cowboys - There is some significant change in Dallas but still plenty of talent starting with DeMarcus Lawrence on the edge. Inside big-name veterans Gerald McCoy and Dontari Poe were signed to provide presence and competency but the reputation is greater than the reality there. Tyrone Crawford remains to provide some inside/outside versatility but reproducing the speed Robert Quinn gave off the edge last season will be difficult.

The depth is lacking a bit as well and a number of young players - 2019 second-round pick Trysten Hill, and 2020 picks Neville Gallimore (third round) and Bradley Anae (fifth) might need to ramp up quickly. Two super-talented suspended players - Aldon Smith and Randy Gregory - could change the narrative quickly on the outside.

“Tank (Lawrence) needs to have a big year,” said an AFC scout. “I don’t know how you can count on (Randy) Gregory never mind (Aldon) Smith but if all of that hits, look out.”

