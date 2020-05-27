Scouts Rank NFC East Safeties: They Don't Love The Cowboys

A former NFC scout offers up a lukewarm view of the tandem the Dallas Cowboys figure to use as starter at safety in 2020.

“Ha-Ha (Clinton-Dix) bounces around (from team to team) because he can’t tackle but he can cover and that’s more important in today’s game,” the scout said. “You have to almost bake in some of that. (Xavier) Woods is just a solid guy but he’s not wowing you.”

SI.com’s EagleMaven has launched a position-group-by-position-group series examining the entire NFC East ... with the help of NFL scouts. The NFC East Examination continues here as John McMullen writes:

How the scouts view Dallas' safety prospects? Not nearly as favorably as they view Washington's. From the piece:

"Veteran box safety Landon Collins figures to be the leader of the secondary in Washington and he’s the type of player you try to manipulate as an offensive coordinator by putting him in space against an athlete. Conversely, Collins can blow things up in his comfort zone.

“Collins is the most accomplished safety in the division,” a former league scout said. “He’s an interesting player because he’s so good at what he does, but you also game plan for the deficiencies, at least the smart teams do.''

In fact, the scouts put the Washington safeties at No. 1 in the division.

We've got our latest CowboysSI.com look at the Dallas secondary here, featuring rookie Trevon Diggs. ... but with lots of talk about the issues and the maybe-solutions at safety, too. (And yes, we cover the Jamal Adams trade concept. ... in exhaustive depth.)

And here: Learn what the scouts think of the other three NFC East teams' safety groups ... and where they "lukewarmly'' rank Dallas.