CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

Scouts Rank NFC East Safeties: They Don't Love The Cowboys

Mike Fisher

A former NFC scout offers up a lukewarm view of the tandem the Dallas Cowboys figure to use as starter at safety in 2020.

“Ha-Ha (Clinton-Dix) bounces around (from team to team) because he can’t tackle but he can cover and that’s more important in today’s game,” the scout said. “You have to almost bake in some of that. (Xavier) Woods is just a solid guy but he’s not wowing you.”

SI.com’s EagleMaven has launched a position-group-by-position-group series examining the entire NFC East ... with the help of NFL scouts. The NFC East Examination continues here as John McMullen writes:

How the scouts view Dallas' safety prospects? Not nearly as favorably as they view Washington's. From the piece:

"Veteran box safety Landon Collins figures to be the leader of the secondary in Washington and he’s the type of player you try to manipulate as an offensive coordinator by putting him in space against an athlete. Conversely, Collins can blow things up in his comfort zone.

“Collins is the most accomplished safety in the division,” a former league scout said. “He’s an interesting player because he’s so good at what he does, but you also game plan for the deficiencies, at least the smart teams do.''

In fact, the scouts put the Washington safeties at No. 1 in the division.

We've got our latest CowboysSI.com look at the Dallas secondary here, featuring rookie Trevon Diggs. ... but with lots of talk about the issues and the maybe-solutions at safety, too. (And yes, we cover the Jamal Adams trade concept. ... in exhaustive depth.)

And here: Learn what the scouts think of the other three NFC East teams' safety groups ... and where they "lukewarmly'' rank Dallas.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Contracts: 'Dak Wants $45M For 5th Year' - And What That Means

Dallas Cowboys Contracts: Analyst Chris Simms Says 'Dak Prescott Wants $45M For A 5th Year'; Here's What That Means

Mike Fisher

by

Cowboys 4ever

Wanna Bet on NFL Rushing Title? Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott vs. Titans Henry

If you bet $100 right now, you’d win $600 if Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott tops the field in rushing yards at the end of the NFL season.

BriAmaranthus

A Cowboys Trade For Jamal Adams? 'Ship Has Sailed,' Says Rap Sheet

Could There Be A Dallas Cowboys Trade For Jets Star Safety Jamal Adams? That 'Ship Has Sailed,' Suggests NFL Network's Rap Sheet

Mike Fisher

Aikman 1-on-1: Cowboys Icon On Becoming an NFL GM

Troy Aikman 1-on-1, With A Frank Self-Assessment From The Dallas Cowboys Icon On Him Ever Becoming an NFL GM

Mike Fisher

by

WMX

Scouts Rank NFC East Linebackers: The Dallas Cowboys? 'Best In The NFC'

NFL Scouts Rank The NFC East Linebackers: Where Do The Dallas Cowboys Land? 'Best In The NFC - If ...'

Mike Fisher

Xavier Woods: 'Differences' Can Help Cowboys to a 'Super Bowl Run'

Xavier Woods Thinks Dallas 'Differences' Can Help The 2020 Cowboys to a 'Super Bowl Run'

Mike Fisher

Exclusive: Aikman - 'I Love Dak Prescott - And The Cowboys Will Pay Him'

Exclusive: Our Visit With Legend Troy Aikman - 'I Love Dak Prescott,' He Tells Us. 'And The Dallas Cowboys Will Pay Him'

Mike Fisher

by

Cowboys 4ever

Scouts Rank NFC East D-Lines: Cowboys? 'Look Out!'

NFL Scouts Rank The NFC East D-Lines: The Dallas Cowboys? 'Look Out Below!'

Mike Fisher

Zack Martin: Cowboys 'Zooming' Into Unknown Future

Zack Martin Admits Amid Excitement That His Dallas Cowboys Are 'Zooming' Into An Unknown Future

Mike Fisher

That Michael Gallup Trade Rumor? Here's The Cowboys Response

That Michael Gallup Trade Rumor? Here's The Jamal Adams-Related Anatomy Of How It Happened - And The Dallas Cowboys' Response

Mike Fisher