NFL Week 1 opening betting lines & totals
The 2024 NFL regular season is still months away, but that won't stop everyone from looking ahead and projecting how we think that action will play out. And the Las Vegas oddsmakers are doing just that.
Following the NFL schedule release, the oddsmakers released the opening lines and totals for all 16 games on opening weekend.
The Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans open as the only road favorites, while the Cincinnati Bengals (-9) are the biggest favorite of Week 1, according to BetOnline.ag.
If you're a fan of scoring, look no further than the Los Angeles Rams-Detroit Lions/Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff game, which has an over/under of 51.
Below are all of the opening lines and totals for Week 1.
Thursday, September 5
Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5)
Over/Under: 46.5
Friday, September 6
Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles (-1.5)
Over/Under: 48.5
Sunday, September 8
Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons (-3)
Over/Under: 43
Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills (-7)
Over/Under: 48.5
Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears (-4.5)
Over/Under: 43
New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals (-9)
Over/Under: 43
Houston Texans (-2.5) at Indianapolis Colts
Over/Under: 48
Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins (-4)
Over/Under: 49
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (-5)
Over/Under: 40.5
Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants (-1)
Over/Under: 41.5
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (-4)
Over/Under: 43.5
Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks (-5)
Over/Under: 42
Dallas Cowboys (-1) at Cleveland Browns
Over/Under: 44
Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4)
Over/Under: 41.5
Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions (-3)
Over/Under: 51
Monday, September 9
New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers (-6)
Over/Under: 45
The season opener between the Ravens and Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium will air live on NBC and stream on Peacock. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 5.