NFL Week 7 TV schedule: When & where to watch your favorite team
The 2024-25 NFL regular season officially kicks off Week 7 on Thursday, October 17, with a primetime showdown between the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints.
While the Dallas Cowboys have the week off, there iis still a full slate of action for fans around the league to take in.
The week will wrap up with a Monday Night Football doubleheader.
When will your favorite team be taking the field and how can you tune in?
A full look at the 2024 NFL TV schedule can be seen below (All times Eastern).
2024 NFL TV schedule, Week 7
Thursday, October 17
Thursday Night Football
Thursday Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints
Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
Venue: Caesars Superdome TV Channel: NBC
Sunday, October 20
NFL in London
9:30 a.m. — Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New England Patriots (Wembley Stadium in London), NFL Network
FOX early afternoon games
1 p.m. — Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, FOX 17 in Nashville
1 p.m. — Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
1 p.m. — Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons
1 p.m. — Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts
CBS early afternoon games
1 p.m. — Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills, NewsChannel 5 in Nashville
1 p.m. — Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers
1 p.m. — Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
CBS late afternoon games
4:05 p.m. — Carolina Panthers at Washington Commanders
4:05 p.m. — Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams
FOX late afternoon games (doubleheader)
4:25 p.m. — Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers, FOX 17 in Nashville
Sunday Night Football
8:20 p.m. — New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers, NBC and Peacock
Monday, October 21
Monday Night Football
8:15 p.m. — Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN and ABC
9 p.m. — Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals, ESPN+
