NFL Week 7 TV schedule: When & where to watch your favorite team

The 2024 NFL regular season continues with the start of Week 7 on Thursday, October 17. Here is when and where to tune in to catch every game of the week.

Josh Sanchez

The 2024-25 NFL regular season officially kicks off Week 7 on Thursday, October 17, with a primetime showdown between the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints.

While the Dallas Cowboys have the week off, there iis still a full slate of action for fans around the league to take in.

The week will wrap up with a Monday Night Football doubleheader.

When will your favorite team be taking the field and how can you tune in?

A full look at the 2024 NFL TV schedule can be seen below (All times Eastern).

2024 NFL TV schedule, Week 7

Thursday, October 17

Thursday Night Football

Thursday Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints

Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Venue: Caesars Superdome TV Channel: NBC

Sunday, October 20

NFL in London

9:30 a.m. — Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New England Patriots (Wembley Stadium in London), NFL Network

FOX early afternoon games

1 p.m. — Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, FOX 17 in Nashville

1 p.m. — Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

1 p.m. — Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons

1 p.m. — Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts

CBS early afternoon games

1 p.m. — Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills, NewsChannel 5 in Nashville

1 p.m. — Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers

1 p.m. — Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

CBS late afternoon games

4:05 p.m. — Carolina Panthers at Washington Commanders

4:05 p.m. — Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams

FOX late afternoon games (doubleheader)

4:25 p.m. — Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers, FOX 17 in Nashville

Sunday Night Football

8:20 p.m. — New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers, NBC and Peacock

Monday, October 21

Monday Night Football

8:15 p.m. — Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN and ABC

9 p.m. — Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals, ESPN+

