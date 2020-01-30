CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

NFL Will Honor 'Cultural Icon' Kobe Bryant During Super Bowl LIV

Mike Fisher

The death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who passed away last Sunday in a helicopter accident that also took the lives of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, continues to resonate in ways that go beyond basketball - with the Super Bowl set to possibly be the biggest stage yet to observe the tragedy.

The NFL is working on how it will honor the memory of the dead during Sunday's Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

“He was a special person,'' NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said on Wednesday.

Bryant has already been publicly mourned is almost endless ways. In observations with DFW ties alone, the Dallas Cowboys, iconic tight end Jason Witten ...

... and the Dallas Mavericks - who are "retiring'' Kobe's jersey No. 24 - have attempted to make meaningful gestures.

Mavs coach Rick Carlisle, in mourning the man, called Bryant "a cultural icon.''

It's not yet known exactly what form the NFL's observation will take. Across the sports and entertainment worlds, there have been moments of silence, video montages and various players and even organizations offering gestures involving Bryant's jersey numbers (8 and 24).

It's likely that the two teams in Super Bowl LIV, the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, will have individuals who create their own tributes.

"I'm proud the way our league responded and the way the fans responded,'' Goodell said. "As a league, we have been very responsive." 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Anniversary Countdown 60 for 60: Our Top 60 Moments in 'America's Team' History, Part 2

The Dallas Cowboys Are Celebrating Their 60th NFL Anniversary And We Celebrate With Them: Our Richie Whitt’s Cowboys Countdown 60 for 60 - The Top 60 Moments in Cowboys History, Part 2

Richie Whitt

Troy Aikman’s Super Bowl Analysis of The Cowboys Roster is Both Compliment And Curse

FOX Sports' Troy Aikman isn't Being a Homer When He Says, 'Most NFL Coaches Would Trade Their Rosters for The Cowboys'

Mike Fisher

by

Cowboys 4ever

Let's Ask Cowboys Jaylon Smith About Starring in a Super Bowl Ad For Condoms

Let's Ask Dallas Cowboys Jaylon Smith About His New Star Turn in a Super Bowl Ad For ... Condoms

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Dream Target Jamal Adams of The Jets: 'I Want To Be In New York!'

The Dallas Cowboys Knew All Along That This Was A Dream Target Jamal Adams, And Maybe It's Not Even That Now That The DFW Native Says, 'I Expect To Be Extended By Jets'

Mike Fisher

Exclusive: Free Agent DE Robert Quinn Would Like to Re-Sign With His Cowboys 'Brothers'

Exclusive: Unlikely As It Might Be, Free Agent DE Robert Quinn Would Like to Re-Sign With His Cowboys 'Brothers'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Anniversary Countdown 60 for 60: The Top 60 Moments in 'America's Team' History, Part 1

The Dallas Cowboys Are Celebrating Their 60th NFL Anniversary And We Celebrate With Them: Our Richie Whitt’s Cowboys Countdown 60 for 60 - The Top 60 Moments in Cowboys History, Part 1

Richie Whitt

Kobe Bryant Debate: Are Mark Cuban and the Mavs Right To Retire No. 24?

A DallasBasketball.com Debate About The Late Kobe Bryant, Featuring Veteran DFW Journalists and Dallas Mavericks Watchers Richie Whitt and Mike Fisher: Are Mark Cuban and the Mavs Right To Retire No. 24?

Mike Fisher

LISTEN: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Speaks Out On His Coach and His Contract

LISTEN: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Speaks Out On His Coach and His Contract

Mike Fisher

What Super Bowl Voice Troy Aikman Predicts For the Cowboys Under Coach McCarthy

What Does Super Bowl Voice of FOX Sports Troy Aikman Think of His Old Team, The Dallas Cowboys, Hiring Coach Mike McCarthy?

Mike Fisher

'The Muppets': Why Colorful, Quotable Cowboys Coach Jim Tomsula Likes His DT's 'Juicy'

'The Muppets': Why Colorful New Dallas Cowboys Assistant Coach Jim Tomsula Likes His DT's 'Juicy' - And More Colorful and Juicy Quotes

Mike Fisher