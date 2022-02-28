Doug Williams Heard? Coach Art Briles Won’t Be Grambling Hire

In doing this, Grambling has changed its choice: The school won’t hire Art Briles.

FRISCO - Doug Williams is an iconic figure at the NFL level with the Washington Commanders and at the college level with Grambling, his alma mater. But last week's hiring at his alma mater of controversial former Baylor coach Art Briles has ruined Williams' affiliation with the school, he said.

"If that’s what they want to do, that’s fine,'' Williams declared. "I’m out.”

But on Monday, Grambling ran a reverse, as Briles will reportedly not join the school.

Williams was displeased with Grambling head coach Hue Jackson's plan, as Briles was to be joining Jackson's staff as the new offensive coordinator.

“I’m not a fan at all. I’m very, very disappointed in Grambling, I really am," Williams told Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. "I talked to the AD a couple times. They knew where I stood, but they did it and if that’s what they want to do, that’s fine. I’m out.”

Briles, 66, was fired by Baylor in 2016 following an investigation into accusations of sexual assault that found school and football program administrators failed to adequately handle those allegations. Since then, he has coached in the Italian Football League and at Mount Vernon High School in Texas 2019-20.

During his time in Waco, Briles compiled a 65-37 record over eight seasons and led the Bears to two Big 12 championships. Following his firing, Briles released a statement claiming he was unaware of any sexual violence perpetrated by his players and denying he performed any cover-up during his tenure.

“Let me be clear: I did not cover up any sexual violence,” Briles wrote in 2017. “I had no contact with anyone that claimed to be a victim of sexual or domestic assault. Anyone well-versed in my work as a coach knows that I strove to promote excellence, but never at the sacrifice of safety for anyone.”

Williams starred at Grambling in the 1977 season. He finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting before being selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17th overall in the 1978 NFL Draft.

Joining Washington in 1986, Williams became the first Black quarterback to both start and win a Super Bowl in 1988. Williams threw for 340 and four touchdowns against Denver and was named Super Bowl XXII MVP. He was once Grambling's head coach and since 2014 has worked for the Washington franchise in a variety of capacities, and is presently a senior advisor.

Grambling State athletic director Trayvean Scott told ESPN on Thursday that school would support Briles and help him transition back to coaching at the collegiate level.

“I’m rooted in fact,” Scott said. “I know a lot of things are said and done. We felt it [was appropriate] to give him a chance to really redeem himself after understanding where the facts lie.”

In doing so, however, Grambling was gaining Art Briles but losing Doug Williams. It seems somebody may have realized that’s not a very even trade.