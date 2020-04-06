No 'New Stance' On Dez Bryant Cowboys Comeback - But Zeke & Dak Are New Workout Partners

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have not met as a staff on the subject of a Dez Bryant return to the team, according to two sources, one labeling the concept "a back-burner issue.''

But Dez has met with Dak Prescott. And Dez has met with Ezekiel Elliott. In fact, I'm told, they just finished up a Monday workout in Dallas at an undisclosed location.

That "bonding'' is a cool story angle. But does it mean Dez is inching closer to being their teammate again? No.

The team's position is essentially unchanged from early February, when COO Stephen Jones told CowboysSI.com, "You know how much affection we have for Dez. So, in our business, you never rule anything out.''

That stance is vastly different from any portrayal that apparently springs from the fact that on Thursday, April 2, Bryant engaged in a workout with Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. ... Or from anything that springs from today's news.

"Dak and myself just finished a great workout session,'' Bryant tweeted that afternoon. "(We) picked up where we left off.''

That tweet triggered media reports citing "sources'' that indicated various stages of increasing "closeness'' regarding a coming contract agreement between Bryant and his beloved Cowboys, the team that released him two years ago.

Bryant's passion for this project remains strong. “I’m more serious than ever. ... I’m 100 percent hungry for the right situation,'' he told us recently. And the workout with Prescott, which was preceded by a workout with Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes, has certainly raised Bryant's profile.

But not to the point at which Dallas has offered him a contract. Or even offered him a workout. Or even conducted a staff-wide meeting on the idea.

The Cowboys want to know where Bryant, 31, is physically. And they want to know where he is psychologically as well; Bryant has been very open about his efforts in both department on the way to an attempt to recapture where he once was and tells us, "I'm in a real good place.''

And what he once was, before his release and then an Achilles injury? He's the Cowboys' all-time leader in TD receptions and at his peak with Prescott (from 2016-17), he played in 29 games, catching 119 passes for 1,634 yards and 14 touchdowns.

In our conversations with him, he doesn't necessarily pretend he's that same player, insisting that he's more than willing to play a supplementary role on a receivers group now led by Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup.

Team owner Jerry Jones has envisioned the same - while "in the shower,'' no less. But the "in-the-shower'' conversation, while certainly having caused a high-level conversation that figures to have included Jerry, Stephen, personnel boss Will McClay and new head coach Mike McCarthy, has yet to lead to the standard staff-wide meeting on subject.

So there are no "improved chances'' or "increased odds.'' Dez Bryant's Cowboys-related future isn't as clear as his friendships with Dak and Zeke are, but the Cowboys' personnel department priorities are obvious. And Bryant still exists only on their "back-burner.''