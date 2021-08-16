‘No Pain, Good Gain’: Dak Practice Plan Tonight Inside The Star

Prescott’s plan remains in place, and will continue to unfold with the team’s 6 p.m. workout here at The Star in Frisco.

FRISCO - No pain. Lots of gain.

Quarterback Dak Prescott, having thrown for the last few days without discomfort in his muscle-sprained shoulder and having received “all good” results from a Saturday MRI, plans to be practicing Monday on a limited basis.

How does Dak define “limited”? How do the Cowboys define it?

COO Stephen Jones said Prescott, the 2020 ankle surgery well-behind him and the July 28 shoulder soreness hopefully there as well, has been “throwing heat.” We’ve seen some of that for ourselves in recent days at Cowboys training camp in Oxnard and then again Friday on the field before a preseason loss at Arizona.

Prescott’s plan remains in place, and will continue to unfold with the team’s 6 p.m. workout here at The Star in Frisco. … and then, he hopes, participation in this weekend’s preseason visit from the Houston Texans.

“Yeah, that's the plan," said Prescott a few days ago. "Obviously if everything keeps progressing the way it's been. I'm going to be optimistic about that. I'll keep doing the things that I need to do.

"We're being very cautious with it, though. Making sure that more importantly, I'm ready for the (NFL regular-) season opener."

The Cowboys have two more NFL preseason games (both at AT&T Stadium, the final one against Jacksonville) before they begin the real thing in September with the league’s first regular-season game of 2021 at defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay.