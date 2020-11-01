This is ... not exactly the Sunday night primetime matchup we all thought this would be when the schedule was released. With injuries (and maybe lack of effort) galore on both teams, the Dallas-at-Philly division battle is lacking pizzazz but first place is still on the line.

Which is remarkable in itself because each team has tallied just two wins in what is a historically bad division.

Will the losses continue to stack up for the Dallas Cowboys or can this team muster a win in the historical rivalry?

RECORDS: Cowboys (2-5), Eagles (2-4-1)

ODDS: The line has shifted from the Cowboys as a 3.5-point underdog to a 8.5-point underdog on most betting sites. This marks the biggest spread for an Eagles vs. Cowboys game since 2018 when the Eagles were 7.5-point favorites and lost 27-20.

STAT: Dallas has been able to score only 19 points on 24 drives since their QB Dak Prescott got hurt. In comparison, the Eagles have scored 50 points in their last 24 drives.

ADDITIONS AND SUBTRACTION: It's been a busy week for Dallas. The Cowboys decided to trade defensive end Everson Griffen, who was sent to Detroit on Tuesday for a conditional draft pick. Then, cefensive tackle Dontari and Cornerback Daryl Worley were both cut. Quarterback Cooper Rush, Prescott's former backup, is now on Dallas’ practice squad. But Garrett Gilbert is the No. 2 guy for now, being rookie starter Ben DiNucci.

QUOTABLE: How does running back Ezekiel Elliott feel about the Cowboys disappointing season thus far?

"I think it's kind of 2020 summed up,'' Zeke said. "No one here was expecting to be in this position. You can't really control what has happened up to this point. We had a lot of injuries. We haven't played the best in some games."

DALLAS KEY TO VICTORY: In a season where everything seems to be going wrong for the Cowboys ... What has to go right for Dallas on Sunday to come back to Texas with a win?

Honestly, both these struggling-yet-contenting teams are hard to watch. The victor will be the team that can find their fight. For the Cowboys, they must drop their "me-first" attitude... and hey... with a rookie quarterback at the helm, you never know what will happen.

GAME TIME: 7:20 p.m. CT, Sunday, Nov. 2

LOCATION: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

TV/RADIO: FOX, 105.3 The Fan