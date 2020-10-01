SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcastsGame Day
Search

No Practice For Lawrence, But 'No Jeopardy' For Sunday

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' position on DeMarcus Lawrence is clear, as stated recently by owner Jerry Jones.

"The main thing we found out (before making a financial) commitment on him, is that heart inside him,'' Jones said. "You’re talking about a guy that will give you everything he’s got, and he’ll give it all day long.''

Lawrence's knee issue, however, isn't allowing him to "give it'' on assorted Wednesdays and Thursdays, including during practices here at The Star in Frisco this week. The knee problem hasn't been severe enough to prevent him from contributing on Sundays, however, and it appears that is the plan again this week with the 2-1 Cleveland Browns coming to town.

"I don’t think he’s in jeopardy,'' Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said on Thursday. "I anticipate him to kind of go through the week like he did last week.''

And indeed, the standout defensive end, who was tagged twice by Dallas before last year signing a $20-million-per-year contract, is listed as a DNP on the Thursday practice injury report. (Tyron Smith was upgraded to "limited'' as he deals with a neck problem, and Trevon Diggs was downgraded to the same status with a sore shoulder.)

READ MORE: Just How Much Does Odell Beckham Jr. Love The Cowboys?

READ MORE: 'Slated To Go': Updates On Tyron & Gregory

In the Week 2 win over the Falcons, Lawrence played 28 snaps (with five tackles) but was on the sideline at game's end. He was also limited in snaps in the Week 3 loss at Seattle.

Is what is happening right now more about "managing'' Lawrence's situation rather than a reaction to a "setback'' with the knee?

"I would agree with that, yes,'' said McCarthy, who like Jones knows that Tank Lawrence will give the Cowboys everything he's got ... but that it's wise that he store up his "everything'' until Sunday.

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WWE Wrestler Is Assaults Cowboys Zeke Over 'Stolen' 'Feed Me' Slogan

A Former WWE Wrestler Is Assaulting Dallas Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott Over 'Stolen' 'Feed Me' Slogan

Mike Fisher

Earl Thomas Watch: Texans 'On Hold,' Cowboys Jerry 'On Top Of It'

Earl Thomas Watch: The Houston Texans Visit Is 'On Hold,' While In Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Says He's 'On Top Of It'

Mike Fisher

by

DC4E

Just How Much Does Odell Beckham Jr. Love The Cowboys?

Just How Much Does Odell Beckham Jr. Of The Cleveland Browns Love His NFL Week 4 Foe The Dallas Cowboys?

Mike Fisher

Why Dallas Cowboys Are Cautiously Confident in COVID-19 Battle

With the strict policies in place, at least one member of the Dallas Cowboys - confident in their COVID-19 approach - expressed surprise at the Tennessee Titans bad news

BriAmaranthus

'Slated To Go': Cowboys Updates On Tyron Smith & Randy Gregory

'Slated To Go': Dallas Cowboys Updates On Tyron Smith (For This Week) & Randy Gregory (For This Month)

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Ball Security? More Than 'Cuss & Pray’

The Dallas Cowboys Need A Ball-Security Plan For Week 4 Vs The Browns, And It Can’t Be Just ‘McCarthy’s 'Cuss & Pray’

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Get Good News On Smith, But OL Still In Flux

The Dallas Cowboys Offensive Line Is Still Trying To Get Healthy, But Took One Step Closer To That On Wednesday

Matt Galatzan

by

WMX

Did Cowboys Jerry Rip Dak In Romo Comparison?

The Problem With Trashing Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones For Saying Something That Rips Dak Prescott In Comparison To Tony Romo? Jerry Never Said It

Mike Fisher

by

Mmcclary

Is It Earl Thomas Time Yet? Cowboys Give Another Firm Answer

Is It Earl Thomas Time Yet? Despite Dallas' Struggling Secondary, The Cowboys Brass Gives Another Firm Answer

Mike Fisher

by

*Stingray77

Cowboys Rookie Roundup: Lamb's 1000-Yard Pace, New Contributions, Diggs' Development

Dallas Cowboys rookie wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is is on pace for a 1,000-yard season

BriAmaranthus