FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' position on DeMarcus Lawrence is clear, as stated recently by owner Jerry Jones.

"The main thing we found out (before making a financial) commitment on him, is that heart inside him,'' Jones said. "You’re talking about a guy that will give you everything he’s got, and he’ll give it all day long.''

Lawrence's knee issue, however, isn't allowing him to "give it'' on assorted Wednesdays and Thursdays, including during practices here at The Star in Frisco this week. The knee problem hasn't been severe enough to prevent him from contributing on Sundays, however, and it appears that is the plan again this week with the 2-1 Cleveland Browns coming to town.

"I don’t think he’s in jeopardy,'' Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said on Thursday. "I anticipate him to kind of go through the week like he did last week.''

And indeed, the standout defensive end, who was tagged twice by Dallas before last year signing a $20-million-per-year contract, is listed as a DNP on the Thursday practice injury report. (Tyron Smith was upgraded to "limited'' as he deals with a neck problem, and Trevon Diggs was downgraded to the same status with a sore shoulder.)

In the Week 2 win over the Falcons, Lawrence played 28 snaps (with five tackles) but was on the sideline at game's end. He was also limited in snaps in the Week 3 loss at Seattle.

Is what is happening right now more about "managing'' Lawrence's situation rather than a reaction to a "setback'' with the knee?

"I would agree with that, yes,'' said McCarthy, who like Jones knows that Tank Lawrence will give the Cowboys everything he's got ... but that it's wise that he store up his "everything'' until Sunday.