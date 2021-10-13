Odds Kellen Moore is Hired to Replace Gruden?

Says Prescott: “Kellen is on fire. “I’ll come back to the sidelines sometimes and tell him, ‘Man, just keep it up.’

FRISCO - Kellen Moore likes to say the pursuit of a head coaching job is “an offseason thing.”

But the Las Vegas Raiders just made it an in-season discussion item - and a gambling item, too.

The Raiders will eventually seek a replacement for Jon Gruden, who resigned in disgrace following a scandal that may end his coaching career (and maybe his time in the spotlight entirely). For now, special-teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia - a former Dallas Cowboys assistant - will serve as interim head coach.

But later? The youthful Moore, who serves as Dallas’ offensive coordinator, got interviews last offseason. He very well might go beyond that this time around.

Raved Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: “Kellen is on fire. “I’ll come back to the sidelines sometimes and tell him, ‘Man, just keep it up.’

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is seen by the oddsmakers at Bovada as the favorite for the Raiders job, with so with him opening as a +200 bet to succeed Gruden. The incumbent Bisaccia is second at +325, with Moore and Packers coordinator Nathaniel Hackett each on the board at +450. College coaches Matt Campbell (Iowa State) and Lincoln Riley (Oklahoma), Bucs assistant Todd Bowles, Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and Panthers assistant Joe Brady are listed at +950 longshots.

More jobs will eventually open up; how is Urban Meyer doing in Jacksonville?) which increases the chance that Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy might lose a top aide.

“No, I’m good -I love it here,” Moore said of his perch in Dallas as opposed to the Eagles job he failed to get, and why not? The 4-1 Cowboys are on a record-setting pace under his direction.

But there are only 32 of these jobs in the world. An aspiring head coach will soon do his best to find happiness with the Raiders. And Moore is on track to get a seat at the table in Vegas.