Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys NFL News, Rumors and Transaction Tracker, on the roster-building effort and more ...

DEC 14 TWO KEY MOVES The Cowboys have placed Johnathan Hankins (pec strain) and Terence Steele (torn ACL and MCL) on injured reserve.

Steele is out for season. Hankins optimistically has chance to be activated during playoffs.

DEC 14 OBJ PATIENT? Is Odell Beckham Jr. a "prize free agent'' ... for the spring of 2023.

The Dallas Cowboys still have the idea of signing OBJ now, with the hope that he could contribute in the NFL Playoffs - and maybe with a contract offer that would secure his services in future years as well, especially as his "ticking time bomb'' knee is well in his past.

Indeed, it seems the Cowboys and Beckham's camp talked on Monday about the parameters of a contract in Dallas.playing anywhere this season becomes smaller.

But ESPN is now reporting that "several" NFL teams believe the 30-year-old receiver is now most likely to wait until the offseason to do his deal.

"Executives whose teams have done their homework on Beckham expect him to wait because, as one put it, 'he'll be the prize' of the free agent receiver class," ESPN writes. "Beckham isn't expected to be ready to play football until the playoffs, and joining a new team and offense for a playoff run comes with injury risk."