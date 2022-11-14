FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' level of interest in a new wide receiver is hardly a secret.

That receiver would be Odell Beckham Jr.

But the search for help - "no stone unturned,'' and all that - also mean an entry-to-the-weekend workout for another wideout with a reputation, and with a Cleveland tie, s the team played host to former Browns starting wideout Antonio Callaway for a workout.

The Cowboys' tryout session here inside The Star on Friday also included participation from quarterback Jacob Eason and receiver D.J. Montgomery.

Callaway played for the Browns (as has OBJ) and during his 16 appearances in 2018, he had 43 receptions for 586 yards and five touchdowns - and his credentials include the fact that he made 11 starts.

Cleveland released Callaway in 2019 amid talk of some behavioral issues - the same things that caused him to fall in the 2018 NFL Draft, where the star from Florida was taken in the fourth round - and while the 4.4 sprinter hasn't really caught on elsewhere, he has had cups of coffee with the Dolphins and Chiefs.

Dallas, now coming off an OT loss at Green Bay in which CeeDee Lamb put up big numbers, continues to look to upgrade their receiver group ahead of the postseason. We know about the Cowboys having made trade offers for the Texans’ Brandin Cooks and the Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy ahead of the deadline, and of course we know about the pursuit of Beckham, who has Dallas on his five-team wish list while also harboring the wish for a long-term contract (at $20 million APY?) at his new "home.''

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has noted that in addition to Lamb and Michael Gallup, "We got (James) Washington coming back (at receiver, maybe starting this week). And that’s big.''

Indeed, it's bigger than Callaway ... but not as big as OBJ.

