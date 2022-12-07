FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are done with speeding down one contractual highway for Odell Beckham Jr. ... but are not done examining a bumpier path toward a deal with the injured star receiver.

The Cowboys as of Tuesday night had yet to offer OBJ a contract, two sources told CowboysSI.com. But they also shared with us the team's view that while their open-secret issues about Beckham's knee rehab, health and readiness would curb their excitement about a deal that would help the Cowboys pursue a Super Bowl this year, a secondary concept could also be discussed.

And indeed, Cowboys owner on Wednesday told reporters at The Star, "We're still working on it.''

Working on what? Working on moving on from Agenda Item 1 (Beckham's immediate availability and a large contract based on the hope that he was already recovered from a torn ACL suffered in February's Super Bowl) to Agenda Item 2 ...

A not-large contract, at least in terms of guarantees. And a plan to have OBJ help the team in the future. Sign with the Cowboys. Train with the Cowboys. Rehab with the Cowboys.

“Well, I’m not confident at all,” Jones said on Tuesday when asked about that knee. “That’s the issue. We all realize that issue of health. We've got to have our eyes wide open and it's going to be addressed."

And now the Cowboys are opening their eyes to a secondary idea ... and a bumpier - but less risky - path.

