Odell Beckham Jr. 'Winds Howling' As Visits - Giants, Bills, Cowboys - Begin

FRISCO - The Odell Beckham Jr. Sweepstakes is under way today, as the three-time Pro Bowler begins his World Tour ...

Today he's at the New York Giants for a Thursday session.

On On Friday, Odell has a visit scheduled at the Buffalo Bills.

And on Monday, Beckham is set to come to Frisco for a visit with the Dallas Cowboys.

Along the way, there have been some revelations from OBJ himself, and "leaks'' from his "circle.'' Adam Schefter gave it a try with his empty "Sounds Like Dallas'' tweet. And now CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson is having her say with a cryptic post on Twitter.

“Mama always said when the big winds come in, that means a shift is coming, a transition is imminent, or it’s time to reflect. Word is winds are howling hard in the New York area right now,” Anderson tweeted.

As it happens, it is apparently literally windy (and rainy) right now in the New York area. But it is fairly obvious that Anderson - who has a reportorial connection with Beckham - isn't simply offering an innocuous weather report.

So, OBJ back to the Giants, where he spent his first five seasons in the league?

Not so fast.

While we will bet that Anderson's hint comes directly from Beckham or someone close to him (which gives it more weight than Schefter's sound-and-fury contribution), we will also bet that OBJ - recovering from a torn ACL he suffered during the Super Bowl win with the Rams - has yet to make up his mind. Along with that, teams still don't know that he's healthy, and in the case of the Cowboys, owner Jerry Jones has talked openly about this being a pursuit to help "now'' ... even if it is a long-term contract.

So while OBJ will be weighing his options with these three teams (and maybe more) with Super Bowl contention in mind (the Cowboys and Bills are 8-3 while the Giants are 7-4 and in the eyes of many, not on the same level as the other two) ... Teams will be weighing this as well.

The airplane incident? The personality fit? The on-field fit? The salary? The length of contract? The knee? The "winds may be howling,'' but OBJ's suitors aren't in need of predictions or "sounds likes'' or even mama's wise words.

They are going to ask Beckham real questions, starting today. And they are going to need real answers.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!