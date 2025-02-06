Cowboy Roundup: Offensive free agent wishlist, McCarthy's influence on HC hire
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. As we chug along through Super Bowl Week, there hasn't been much news on the coaching staff front, but that doesn't mean the Cowboys have been completely out of the news.
Former tight end Peyton Hendershot, who is preparing for Super Bowl LIX with the Kansas City Chiefs after being traded before final roster cuts, gave a few soundbites to the media that opened some eyes about the vibe around the team leading up to the disappointing 2024 NFL season.
Hendershot that the team's offseason chaos was evident throughout training training camp, but more importantly, he shared the biggest difference between Dallas and Kansas City.
With the Chiefs, Hendershot said, "That's all it's about... It's about winning." It's a tale as old as time when it comes to comments from former players.
As we push through to the weekend, let's check out some of the other news that's making waves on social media and around the web.
Offensive Free Agent Wishlist
The Cowboys haven't been major players in free agency in recent seasons, but if they finally decided to get into the mix, Blogging the Boys has a wishlist of players who could be intriguing fits.
Mike McCarthy helped Brian Schottenheimer prepare for Jerry Jones interview
Mike McCarthy may have parted ways with the Cowboys, but he played a major role in helping the team's new head coach get the job.
Cowboys Quick Hits
