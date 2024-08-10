Cowboy Roundup: OL depth living up to hype; RB comp 'needs to solve itself'
Happy Saturday, Cowboys Nation. We've made it to the weekend after an exhausting week of headlines and contract drama, but we are here. And in one day, the Cowboys will be taking the field for their first game of the 2024 NFL preseason.
Dallas plays against the Los Angeles Rams, who they held a joint practice with on Thursday, at SoFi Stadium.
While we wait for the preseason opener to learn more about the Cowboys and how players stack up for the upcoming season, let's check out some headlines making the rounds.
Cowboys offensive line depth is living up to the hype
The Dallas Cowboys used a handful of selections on the offensive line in the 2024 NFL Draft, including some premium picks, and the depth is paying off.
The Cowboys Wire takes a look at how the Cowboys offensive line depth is living up to the hype through the first two weeks of training camp.
Cowboys RB depth 'needs to solve itself
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said the team will employ a running back-by-committee in 2024, but who will be the lead back and who will be involved in the rotation?
McCarthy says the running back depth "needs to solve itself."
He said, "It needs to solve itself. I think just like anything, you have projection and how you want to play as far as why, you could see how we built the personnel groupings through the installs which way we want to lean in the in personnel groupings."
Cowboys Quick Hits
