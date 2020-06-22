CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

Dak Done: QB Signs $31.409M Tender, Becomes Cowboys Highest-Paid Ever

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott has signed his $31.409 million exclusive franchise tender, the paperwork completed on Monday. What's next for the quarterback and "America's Team''? Let's discuss ...

The goal remains to agree on a long-term deal - the Cowboys have offered five years and $35 million average per season (totaling $175 million) with at least $106 million in virtual guarantees, as CowboysSI.com first reported in early spring. But Prescott and agent Todd France of CAA prefer a shorter-term (four-year, Russell Wilson-style) deal. 

The Cowboys and Prescott have until the league’s July 15 deadline to come to an agreement beyond this tender signing (as first reported by David Helman of DallasCowboys.com, and if they do, Prescott will become the richest Cowboy ever. But even now, with the one-year franchise tender agreement, Prescott becomes the highest-paid single-season Cowboy in the team’s history.

In terms of the negotiation process, we believe this can be a step forward to that long-term agreement. (Our educated guess is that Dallas' side might be the one to fold, down to the four-year request). But certainly Dallas' "bet'' that Dak's character and leadership would preclude him from staging a nasty holdout has paid off.

Additionally, Prescott's desire to be with his guys is probably supplemented here by his desire to begin work with coaches on the new system and playbook under new coach Mike McCarthy.

But ultimately, while Prescott could in theory play on the tag this year and do the same in 2021 (with a total two-year guaranteed salary of $69 million), Monday's news can be an inch toward the next thing, as this opens up the line of communications now to try to get something done before July 15.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Retiree Frederick Wins Prestigious NFL Halas Award

Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick is retired but still collecting honors as has won the NFL's George Halas Award presented by the Pro Football Writers of America.

Mike Fisher

Dak Tender Signing: 1st Step Toward Cowboys '4-Year Fold'?

Dak Prescott Vs. The Dallas Cowboys Has Negotiations Moving In A Positive Direction; Is A 'Cave' From The Joneses The Next Step?

Mike Fisher

by

WareD94

Amari Cooper Cowboys Secret: 'Thinking 3 Steps Ahead'

Chess-Playing Amari Cooper Reveals A Secret To His Dallas Cowboys Success: 'Thinking 3 Steps Ahead'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys DeMarcus Lawrence Offers Take On Jerry Jones' Civil-Rights Silence

Dallas Cowboys Standout DeMarcus Lawrence Offers An Interesting Take On Jerry Jones' Civil-Rights Silence

Mike Fisher

Source: $20 Million A Year Request 'Did Not Come From Jamal Adams'

Source: Amid More Propaganda, CowboysSI.com Is Told That $20 Million A Year Request 'Did Not Come From Jamal Adams'

Mike Fisher

Jamal Adams Trade To Cowboys? 'I'm Tryin', Bro'

We Already Knew Jamal Adams Wish List Is Topped By The Dallas Cowboys. And Now The Trade-Minded Star Concedes, 'I'm Tryin', Bro'

Mike Fisher

Sean Lee Endorsement of a Dak Cowboys Contract: 'He's Carried Us'

Team Leader Sean Lee Offers A Powerful Endorsement of a Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys Contract: 'He's Carried Us'

Mike Fisher

Dak Prescott to Sign $31M Tender To Make Him Cowboys Highest-Paid Ever

Dak Prescott to Sign $31.409 Million Franchise-Tag Tender, Making Him Highest-Paid Dallas Cowboys Player Ever

Mike Fisher

Dallas Cowboys 1st & 10: Candidates For Team MVP Plus NFL Notebook

Dallas Cowboys 1st & 10: Do Top Candidates For 2020 Team MVP Include Leighton Vander Esch? Plus Your Top 10 Stories of the Week from "America's Team'' ...

Mike Fisher

NFL Blitzcast: Dak Deal, Lamb Status & Cowboys Ready To Cancel A Game?

NFL Blitzcast: New Thoughts On A Dak Prescott Deal, CeeDee Lamb's Status Among Fellow Rookies And Are The Dallas Cowboys Ready To Cancel A (Preseason) Game?

Mike Fisher