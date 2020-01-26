Once Homeless, Javon Kinlaw (And Top 3 DTs at Senior Bowl) Worth A Cowboys Look

At the Senior Bowl, the game is not exactly "the thing.'' A week of practices and interviews ... those are the things, for the Dallas Cowboys scouting department and the staffs of every other club, too.

As it presently stands, Dallas is thin along the defensive line, especially at tackle. That fact is why it's nature, in reverse order of reality, to daydream about solutions:

Solution 1: Acquire a ready-made star like Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs. This is a fine idea ... with three adjoining problems, as we address below.

Solution 2: Coach 'em up with Trysten Hill. He's currently the only defensive tackle on the roster who is under contract, and he was admired enough at this time last year for the Cowboys - with a nudge from ousted defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli but with the approval of Will McClay and the Joneses, too - to be Dallas' top draft pick.

It's way too early to give up on Hill, obviously. But he's got a year in the books and that year was full of healthy scratches, non-production and a nap in the meeting room.

All in all, it's also way too early to count on him.

Solution 3: Draft, Draft, Draft. The prospects go well beyond just the participants in the Senior Bowl. But for now, it's a great place to start, with guidance from David Helman of DallasCowboys.com reporting from Mobile on the top three D-tackles he eyeballed: Helman writes:

Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina – The name you're going to hear the most about. The unquestioned star of the Senior Bowl practices, and a guy that may go off the board before Dallas picks at No. 17. He's huge, powerful and can play a multitude of different positions. I've heard people compare his body type to David Irving, and it makes sense. Say no more.

Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma – Another high profile pick who has torn it up here in Mobile. He isn't quite a lock to go first round, but he's certainly one of the premiere talents here. The Cowboys would probably have to draft him at No. 51, if he's still there. Judging from practice, I think he's got the power to make a difference quickly.

Jason Strowbridge, North Carolina – A name to know. The Tar Heel prospect has turned heads here with an impressive blend of power and quickness. He dominated at Wednesday's practice, where the Lions' coaching staff worked him at end and tackle. My guess is he's a Day 2 draft pick with intriguing upside.

Kinlaw is a fascinating player with a fascinating backstory, having been homeless at times growing up in Washington, D.C.

"You just can't give up on yourself,'' said Kinlaw. "Times definitely get rough. ... I didn't really expect myself to even be here. I didn't expect myself to be a collegiate athlete. But I stuck it out. I stuck with it.''

The 6-6, 310-pound Kinlaw dealt with some knee tendinitis this week and therefore didn't participate in the actual Senior Bowl game. But again, the game isn't "the thing.'' Dallas and the rest getting to know Kinlaw and company - that's what really matters here.