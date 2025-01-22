One free agent the Cowboys must prioritize ahead of 2025 NFL season
The Dallas Cowboys will have some major decisions to make during the upcoming March free agency period.
Dallas has 22 players set to hit the open market including multiple key players like defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, guard Zack Martin, and cornerback Jourdan Lewis.
Among the Cowboys' 2025 free agents, defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa stands out as a top retention priority, with Pro Football Focus's Dalton Wasserman identifying him as the one player Dallas cannot afford to lose.
"Odighizuwa is, by far, the Cowboys’ best defensive tackle, Wasserman said. "He finished second on the team, behind Micah Parsons, with 60 pressures and seven sacks. While Odighizuwa isn’t a particularly productive run defender, Dallas should keep his pass-rush ability in the building and address other holes in free agency and the draft."
The veteran defender was a force in the middle of the defense, finishing the season with 47 tackles, a career high 4.5 sacks, 33 pressures, 23 quarterback hits, and 5 tackles for loss.
Odighizuwa demonstrated solid performance in 2024, earning a 68.1 overall grade (38th among NFL interior defenders) while excelling as a pass rusher with an impressive 78.5 grade, ranking 11th at his position.
Heading into the 2025 offseason, the Cowboys face a concerning lack of depth at interior defensive line. The roster currently features only three players at the position: third-year defensive tackle Mazi Smith, sophomore Justin Rogers, and recent Reserve/Future contract signee Denzel Daxon.
