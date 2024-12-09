One Rangers Way: Arlington's new ballpark for luxury living
ARLINGTON, TX - Get ready to step up to the plate and experience a new level of luxury living.
One Rangers Way, a state-of-the-art residential complex, is set to redefine urban living in the heart of the Arlington Entertainment District.
Immerse yourself in the heart of the action. This collaboration between The Cordish Companies and the Texas Rangers offers an incredible opportunity to live steps away from iconic venues and live entertainment.
Scheduled to open its doors in January 2025, this upscale development promises to offer residents an unparalleled experience, combining the thrill of sports and entertainment with the comfort and convenience of modern living.
To learn more about the final phase of the 300-unit residential development, Texas Rangers EVP of Business Operations Rob Matwick and Cordish Companies' Senior Manager of Leasing and Development Scott Seeley and Director of Residential Marketing Nicholle Soendker shared additional details.
A Prime Location for Sports Fans
For sports enthusiasts, One Rangers Way is a dream realized. Nestled in the heart of Arlington, Texas, and next to Texas Live, this premier residential community offers unparalleled proximity to two iconic sports venues: Globe Life Field, home to the 2023 World Series Champion Texas Rangers, and AT&T Stadium, the home field of the Dallas Cowboys.
Other notable teams include the Dallas Jackals rugby team and the Arlington Renegades of the United Football League.
"Getting to open with Texas Live in 2018, as we sit here today, almost to 2025, we’re thrilled to add this residential piece," said Rangers EVP of Business Operations Rob Matwick. "Because to me having that residential area is the missing element right now. So, we’re really excited about getting One Rangers Way opened."
Future residents at this luxurious apartment will enjoy exclusive access to a world-class sports experience. With just a short walk, fans can find themselves behind home plate of a Rangers game or cheering on America's Team at a Cowboys game.
Beyond game days, the community's prime location provides easy access to a plethora of areas, including training rooms for esports, shopping areas and spas, sports bars, restaurants like Prince Lebanese Grill and team merchandise stores including a Dallas Cowboys Pro Shop.
Not a sports fan? No problem! Enjoy other attractions and events such as museums, live music, amusement parks like Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor and much more.
"In terms of non-sports entertainment, we have the National Medal of Honor Museum and the Arlington Museum of Art, which are literally across a bridge and within walking distance," Matwick added. "These two world-class museums offer a full day of browsing and exploration."
"Additionally, downtown Arlington, particularly along Front Street, is also within a short drive. This area is evolving rapidly," Matwick said. "With new retail facilities and the central library. Additionally, UTA (University of Texas Arlington) is about a mile and a half away, making it a convenient location for faculty, students, and graduate students. I believe the district will continue to grow and evolve."
Whether you're a die-hard fan or appreciate the excitement of entertainment and quality scenery, One Rangers Way offers an unparalleled opportunity to immerse yourself in the heart of Texas culture.
A Luxurious Lifestyle, Elevated
One Rangers Way presents a diverse array of thoughtfully designed residences, each tailored to meet the unique needs and preferences of its residents.
From cozy studio apartments perfect for young professionals and college students to spacious two-bedroom units ideal for families, and even luxurious penthouses offering breathtaking views, there's a home to suit every lifestyle.
"This is the first luxurious apartment community of its kind," said Cordish Companies Director of Residential Marketing Nicholle Soendker. "Not only in the district but also in all of Arlington."
Features included, are state-of-the-art appliances, sleek cabinetry, and ample storage space elevate everyday living. Large windows flood the interiors with natural light, creating an airy and inviting atmosphere.
"Our residents will enjoy amenity-rich living experiences that are unparalleled in the city," Soendker added. "This level of luxury typically belongs in Dallas, but here in Arlington, residents benefit from both the upscale living and the unique advantages of our community."
Every residence at One Rangers Way is meticulously crafted with a keen eye for detail and a commitment to quality.
Residents can expect to find a harmonious blend of modern amenities and classic elegance, where contemporary comforts seamlessly intertwine with timeless architectural details.
World-Class Amenities
One Rangers Way is more than just a place to live; it's a community. Stay active in the state-of-the-art fitness center, cool off in the refreshing swimming pool, or gather with friends and neighbors in the inviting club lounge.
The private bars and serene rooftop terrace offer perfect spots to relax and recharge, providing an oasis of tranquility amidst the bustling city. Unwind with a handcrafted cocktail or simply enjoy the panoramic views as you escape the daily grind.
“Our amenity space will include large indoor and outdoor entertaining areas with big-screen TVs," Soendker said.
"We aim to create a socially driven environment, encouraging community among our residents," Soendker added. "Our hospitality and lifestyle team will enhance this experience by organizing events and fostering connections. Residents can also invite friends and family to enjoy the amenities. I’m particularly excited about the Zen Garden, which could be a great spot for watching sports.”
With a host of amenities designed to enhance your lifestyle, One Rangers Way offers the ultimate in convenience and comfort.
From state-of-the-art fitness centers to luxurious spa facilities, every detail has been carefully considered to cater to your needs.
Whether you're seeking a rejuvenating workout or a moment of pure indulgence, you'll find everything you desire within reach.
A Serene Retreat in a Vibrant Community
This luxurious home offers more than just a place to live; it's a tranquil escape nestled within a vibrant community. Retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life and unwind in a peaceful environment.
The development offers a haven of tranquility, where lush green spaces, serene water features, and a peaceful ambiance intertwine. Immerse yourself in the beauty of nature, whether it's a leisurely stroll along winding pathways, a quiet moment by the water's edge, or a serene evening on your private patio.
"What we want is a community full of happy residents who are interested in being part of a community," said Soendker.
"We're seeing interest from young professionals, entrepreneurs, sports fans, and people who have lived in Arlington their entire lives and are excited about the development going on within the city," Soendker added. "We're already getting a lot of good vibes from them as they speak to each other, engage, and build a community."
Connect with your neighbors at community events, fostering a sense of belonging, or simply retreat to the solitude of your own outdoor sanctuary.
Imagine peaceful mornings sipping coffee on your private patio, surrounded by lush greenery. Enjoy serene evenings relaxing by the community pool or taking leisurely strolls along the walking paths. Spend quality time with family and friends in your spacious, well-appointed home.
A Home Run for the Future
As you step into One Rangers Way, you're not just renting an apartment; you're investing in a lifestyle. A lifestyle that blends the excitement of sports and entertainment with the comfort and convenience of modern living. It's a lifestyle that's tailored to the needs and desires of the modern urban dweller.
"One Ranger's Way will be the cornerstone of luxury living in Arlington and the district here," said Cordish Companies' Senior Manager of Leasing and Development Seeley. "Building on what Rob said earlier, lots of other things – people and businesses – will want to be a part of it. We lean heavily into events like UFL at Choctaw Stadium, concerts, and the Christmas Market."
"We're excited to have world-class residents. The dining experiences include El Tiempo, and many more are planning to come here," Seeley added. "It's more than just Rangers and Cowboys events. It's everything within walking distance, including the cohesive socialization and community vibe that extends beyond One Ranger's Way."
So what are you waiting for? Visit OneRangersWay.com to schedule a tour and speak with a team member to learn more about your future home. Elevate your lifestyle and secure your future at One Rangers Way. This isn't just a residence; it's an opportunity to experience the future of luxury living and connect with a vibrant community.
