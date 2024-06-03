Osa Odighizuwa ranked as a top interior defensive lineman for 2024 season
Pro Football Focus has ranked Osa Odighizuwa as the 23rd-best interior defensive lineman for the 2024 NFL season. Odighizuwa, a key player for the Dallas Cowboys, has shown significant growth since being drafted in the third round in 2021.
This ranking is part of PFF's comprehensive evaluation of every positional group in the NFL ahead of the 2024 season.
For more details, visit the full PFF ranking here.
PFF noted, "Osa Odighizuwa is an ascending player who has improved each season in the NFL after being drafted by Dallas in the third round in 2021. 2023 was full of career highs for Odighizuwa, who earned at least above-average PFF grades as both a run defender and a pass-rusher. He finished with 44 total pressures and 27 defensive stops."
Odighizuwa has been a very underrated player for the Cowboys these past few seasons, so it's nice to see him get the recognition he deserves. His ability to play multiple positions on the defensive line and his presence as a run-stopper has been crucial for Dallas.
Odighizuwa is poised to be a key defensive asset for the Cowboys in the upcoming season under new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer. Whether it's playing inside at defensive tackle or as a base defensive end, he will have a major impact on Dallas' defense in the upcoming season.
