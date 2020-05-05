Cowboys 55-Man Roster Projections: Cool Competition on Defense

FRISCO - On Monday, here, we offered our very early thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys’ 55-man roster, with a start with the offense. It took up 24 spots and went something like this (click here), leaving us with 28 defensive slots and the three specialists. Here goes defense ...

DEFENSIVE LINE (10): This is about DeMarcus Lawrence - and a complete rebuild alongside him. For certain, three brand new tackles. Optimistically, maybe four brand new ends, including Aldon Smith and Randy Gregory. Slide Tyrone Crawford into a utility role and it’s quite a revamping.

The status of Smith and Gregory can change everything, including opening up a job for Joe Jackson. And the status of Antwaun Woods? We don't quite get it. But new coach Mike McCarthy has made it clear he wants "six rushers and four inside players.''

With Crawford as a swing guy, that's what we've given McCarthy here.

DeMarcus Lawrence

Gerald McCoy

Dontari Poe

Aldon Smith

Tyrone Crawford

Randy Gregory

Neville Gallimore

Bradlee Anae

Dorance Armstrong

Trysten Hill

LINEBACKER (7): The Cowboys might move around some pieces here. Is Leighton Vander Esch able to play MIKE? (And is his neck OK?) Would Jaylon Smith thrive in a move from the middle to being a pass-rushing SAM? Can Sean Lee endure the burden of being a full-time WILL?

Thomas, March and Gifford can all excel on special teams ... but UDFA Francis Bernard has a chance to push from behind there.

Sean Lee

Leighton Vander Esch

Jaylon Smith

Joe Thomas

Justin March

Luke Gifford

DEFENSIVE BACK (11): The Cowboys believe the NFL Draft just provided them with two rotational corners - and in Trevon Diggs, a possible starter. They see Xavier Woods as a budding standout and lots of position flex in this group overall.

What they need most of all? Ball-hawking. Maybe having Awuzie play some safety can help in that department. But this group will see big-time competition at the top for starting jobs, Goodwin making it as a special-teams ace, and then Donovan Wilson, Dorian Thompson and Maurice Canady battling for two final spots.

Trevon Diggs

Xavier Woods

Chidobe Awuzie

Jourdan Lewis

Anthony Brown

Daryl Worley

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Reggie Robinson II

CJ Goodwin

Donovan Wilson

Darian Thompson

SPECIAL TEAMS (3): There will be a legit competition between kickers Greg Zuerlein and Kai Forbath. There might be a punter competition, too, but a healthy Chris Jones can be fine. There will be no long-snapper competition.

Greg Zuerlein

Chris Jones

L.P. Ladouceur