Cowboys 55-Man Roster Projections: Cool Competition on Defense
Mike Fisher
FRISCO - On Monday, here, we offered our very early thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys’ 55-man roster, with a start with the offense. It took up 24 spots and went something like this (click here), leaving us with 28 defensive slots and the three specialists. Here goes defense ...
DEFENSIVE LINE (10): This is about DeMarcus Lawrence - and a complete rebuild alongside him. For certain, three brand new tackles. Optimistically, maybe four brand new ends, including Aldon Smith and Randy Gregory. Slide Tyrone Crawford into a utility role and it’s quite a revamping.
The status of Smith and Gregory can change everything, including opening up a job for Joe Jackson. And the status of Antwaun Woods? We don't quite get it. But new coach Mike McCarthy has made it clear he wants "six rushers and four inside players.''
With Crawford as a swing guy, that's what we've given McCarthy here.
DeMarcus Lawrence
Gerald McCoy
Dontari Poe
Aldon Smith
Tyrone Crawford
Randy Gregory
Neville Gallimore
Bradlee Anae
Dorance Armstrong
Trysten Hill
LINEBACKER (7): The Cowboys might move around some pieces here. Is Leighton Vander Esch able to play MIKE? (And is his neck OK?) Would Jaylon Smith thrive in a move from the middle to being a pass-rushing SAM? Can Sean Lee endure the burden of being a full-time WILL?
Thomas, March and Gifford can all excel on special teams ... but UDFA Francis Bernard has a chance to push from behind there.
Sean Lee
Leighton Vander Esch
Jaylon Smith
Joe Thomas
Justin March
Luke Gifford
DEFENSIVE BACK (11): The Cowboys believe the NFL Draft just provided them with two rotational corners - and in Trevon Diggs, a possible starter. They see Xavier Woods as a budding standout and lots of position flex in this group overall.
What they need most of all? Ball-hawking. Maybe having Awuzie play some safety can help in that department. But this group will see big-time competition at the top for starting jobs, Goodwin making it as a special-teams ace, and then Donovan Wilson, Dorian Thompson and Maurice Canady battling for two final spots.
Trevon Diggs
Xavier Woods
Chidobe Awuzie
Jourdan Lewis
Anthony Brown
Daryl Worley
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
Reggie Robinson II
CJ Goodwin
Donovan Wilson
Darian Thompson
SPECIAL TEAMS (3): There will be a legit competition between kickers Greg Zuerlein and Kai Forbath. There might be a punter competition, too, but a healthy Chris Jones can be fine. There will be no long-snapper competition.
Greg Zuerlein
Chris Jones
L.P. Ladouceur